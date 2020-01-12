From war—even nuclear war, casually threatened—to the right to abortion stripped away… THIS IS FASCISM UNFOLDING AND IN POWER. Christian Fundamentalists descend on the city of San Francisco, again, on January 25. The 'Walk for Life' is anything but, and will reach our NO WAR ON THE MIDDLE EAST protest, Powell & Market, around 2pm. We must not let them pass without a determined repudiation of the patriarchy, misogyny, and xenophobia they promote.

