San Francisco | Anti-War | Womyn
No war on Iran. No war on women.
Date Tuesday January 14
Time 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type Meeting
Organizer/AuthorCurt Wechsler
Location Details
RefuseFascism Organizers meeting
1590 Bryant, San Francisco
From war—even nuclear war, casually threatened—to the right to abortion stripped away… THIS IS FASCISM UNFOLDING AND IN POWER. Christian Fundamentalists descend on the city of San Francisco, again, on January 25. The 'Walk for Life' is anything but, and will reach our NO WAR ON THE MIDDLE EAST protest, Powell & Market, around 2pm. We must not let them pass without a determined repudiation of the patriarchy, misogyny, and xenophobia they promote.
https://www.facebook.com/events/6172397590...

Added to the calendar on Sunday Jan 12th, 2020 5:00 PM
