Rashida Tlaib with Bernie Sanders in Iowa by Roknich/IndyRadio

Sunday Jan 12th, 2020 3:12 PM

At "Green New Deal Rally with Sunrise Movement, Rep. Rashida Tlaib, Rep. Ro Khanna and Bernie Sanders" Rep. Tlaib explains how Bernie Sanders deals with shameless gentrifiers





In 2 short video clips, Rep. Tlaib decribes how it feels to say "President Bernie Sanders" and then explains how he deals with shameless gentrifiers.