Ro Khanna "End the War in Iran"
BREAKING: Minutes ago, US Representaive Ro Khanna spoke at the Bernie Sanders rally in Iowa City Iowa. Here's video from minutes ago.
From the Green New Deal Rally with Sunrise Movement, Rep. Rashida Tlaib, Rep. Ro Khanna and Bernie Sanders a short video clip from the first speaker, Ro Khanna.
Rep. Khanna represents California's 17th congressional district that encompasses cities in Santa Clara and Alameda counties in the Bay Area. He introduced an amendment to the National Defense Authorization two months ago that would have prevented any strike on Iran or any Iranian officials.
