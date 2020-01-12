



The speakers will include:



John McDonnell - is member of the Labour Party, he has been Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer in the Shadow Cabinet since 2015. He served as chair of the Socialist Campaign Group in Parliament and Labour Representation Committee, also chaired the Public Services Not Private Profit Group.



Jen Robinson - is an Australian human rights lawyer and barrister with Doughty Street Chambers in London. She is a member and adviser of Julian Assange's legal team since 2010. Her work often involves UN engagement advising governments, individuals and organizations on international law and human rights issues. She recently provided expert evidence on international law to the UN inquiry into the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi and acts for the family of murdered Maltese journalist, Daphne Caruana Galizia, seeking justice and accountability.



Nils Melzer - he has been serving as the United Nations Special Rapporteur on Torture and other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment. He is also a professor of international law at the University of Glasgow and holds the Human Rights Chair at the Geneva Academy of International Humanitarian Law and Human Rights in Switzerland. He has served for 12 years with the International Committee of the Red Cross as a Legal Adviser, Delegate and Deputy Head of Delegation in various zones of conflict and violence.



Kristinn Hrafnsson - editor-in-chief of WikiLeaks since 2018 and an Icelandic investigative journalist. He was named Icelandic journalist of the year three times, in 2004, 2007 and 2010 by Iceland’s National Union of Journalists; the only journalist ever to receive this award thrice.



Tariq Ali - he is a British political activist, writer, journalist, historian, filmmaker, and public intellectual. He has written more than two dozen books on world history and politics, and seven novels as well as scripts for the stage and screen. He is an editor of New Left Review.





Protecting Press Freedom From The MEAA In Australia

Press Freedom, Whistleblowers & The Case Of Assange, Manning & Carmody



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_0Ps-vxaaSw



The issue of press freedom and whistleblowers was the focus of this San Francisco forum. It discussed the cases of Julian Assange, Chelsea Manning and Bryan Carmody.



Speakers included Robert Egelko, SF Chronicle legal reporter, John Holmes, Executive Board Peralta Federation of Teachers and retired member of CWA PMWG, Richard Stone with the American Federation of Postal Workers APWU and delegate to San Francisco Labor Council and Ann Garrison, journalist with Black Agenda and KPFA Weekend News.



Panelists also talked about the effort to get support for a resolution in the San Francisco Labor Council and CWA PMWG which has failed to pass a resolution to support the freedom of Julian Assange.



This was sponsored by WorkWeek radio and LaborNet.



Additional media:



The Assault On SF Journalist Bryan Carmody & Attacks On All Journalists & Journalism

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ykK0-fdGNpk



https://www.sfexaminer.com/news-columnists/the-raid-on-a-journalists-home-is-san-franciscos-disgrace-and-it-has-only-gotten-worse/

https://www.ifj.org/media-centre/news/detail/category/press-releases/article/united-states-journalists-house-raided-by-police.html



https://www.cjr.org/united_states_project/bryan-carmody-raid-anonymous-source.php



https://www.pressfreedomdefensefund.org/news/2019/5/14/press-freedom-defense-fund-statement-in-support-of-san-francisco-based-journalist-bryan-carmody



Swedish court rejects request to detain Assange over rape case

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2019/06/swedish-court-rejects-request-detain-assange-rape-case-190603143022493.html



Sweden’s unethical – and unlawful ­­– arms deals with ISIS-backing Saudis

https://theindicter.com/swedens-unethical-and-unlawful-arms-deals-with-isis-backing-saudis/



The Indictment Of Julian Assange, Journalists, Wikileaks & The Defense Of Assange

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fm7DlyK9dbw&t=115s



Rally To Free Chelsea Manning and Julian Assange

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tNWw-NJ8hXk

The Attack On Julian Assange, Journalists, Democratic Rights, Labor & Imperialist War: A Forum

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PLDGwPw_TuE&t=221s



SF Trade Unionists & SFLC Delegates Speak Out On The Case Of Julian Assange

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mujVU2Y5PAo&t=230s



Sponsored by

WorkWeek

https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio



The San Francisco rallies for Julian Assange were initiated by

Bay Action Committee To Free Julian Assange

https://bayaction2freeassange.org

Production of Labor Video Project

http://www.laborvideo.org

Added to the calendar on Sunday Jan 12th, 2020 10:47 AM