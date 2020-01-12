From the Open-Publishing Calendar
2/4 Public rally with the speakers discussing the issue of Press freedom and the case of Julian Assange.
The speakers will include:
John McDonnell - is member of the Labour Party, he has been Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer in the Shadow Cabinet since 2015. He served as chair of the Socialist Campaign Group in Parliament and Labour Representation Committee, also chaired the Public Services Not Private Profit Group.
Jen Robinson - is an Australian human rights lawyer and barrister with Doughty Street Chambers in London. She is a member and adviser of Julian Assange's legal team since 2010. Her work often involves UN engagement advising governments, individuals and organizations on international law and human rights issues. She recently provided expert evidence on international law to the UN inquiry into the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi and acts for the family of murdered Maltese journalist, Daphne Caruana Galizia, seeking justice and accountability.
Nils Melzer - he has been serving as the United Nations Special Rapporteur on Torture and other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment. He is also a professor of international law at the University of Glasgow and holds the Human Rights Chair at the Geneva Academy of International Humanitarian Law and Human Rights in Switzerland. He has served for 12 years with the International Committee of the Red Cross as a Legal Adviser, Delegate and Deputy Head of Delegation in various zones of conflict and violence.
Kristinn Hrafnsson - editor-in-chief of WikiLeaks since 2018 and an Icelandic investigative journalist. He was named Icelandic journalist of the year three times, in 2004, 2007 and 2010 by Iceland’s National Union of Journalists; the only journalist ever to receive this award thrice.
Tariq Ali - he is a British political activist, writer, journalist, historian, filmmaker, and public intellectual. He has written more than two dozen books on world history and politics, and seven novels as well as scripts for the stage and screen. He is an editor of New Left Review.
Protecting Press Freedom From The MEAA In Australia
https://twitter.com/withMEAA/status/1171273553368322048
MEAA
@withMEAA
.
@suigenerisjen
, legal adviser to
@wikileaks
and Julian Assange, explains the implications for all journalists of the US gov. indictment against #Assange and why it is important for MEAA members to campaign on #PressFreedom grounds against his extradition.
#Wikileaks #MEAAMedia
Press Freedom, Whistleblowers & The Case Of Assange, Manning & Carmody
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_0Ps-vxaaSw
The issue of press freedom and whistleblowers was the focus of this San Francisco forum. It discussed the cases of Julian Assange, Chelsea Manning and Bryan Carmody.
Speakers included Robert Egelko, SF Chronicle legal reporter, John Holmes, Executive Board Peralta Federation of Teachers and retired member of CWA PMWG, Richard Stone with the American Federation of Postal Workers APWU and delegate to San Francisco Labor Council and Ann Garrison, journalist with Black Agenda and KPFA Weekend News.
Panelists also talked about the effort to get support for a resolution in the San Francisco Labor Council and CWA PMWG which has failed to pass a resolution to support the freedom of Julian Assange.
This was sponsored by WorkWeek radio and LaborNet.
Additional media:
The Assault On SF Journalist Bryan Carmody & Attacks On All Journalists & Journalism
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ykK0-fdGNpk
https://www.sfexaminer.com/news-columnists/the-raid-on-a-journalists-home-is-san-franciscos-disgrace-and-it-has-only-gotten-worse/
https://www.ifj.org/media-centre/news/detail/category/press-releases/article/united-states-journalists-house-raided-by-police.html
https://www.cjr.org/united_states_project/bryan-carmody-raid-anonymous-source.php
https://www.pressfreedomdefensefund.org/news/2019/5/14/press-freedom-defense-fund-statement-in-support-of-san-francisco-based-journalist-bryan-carmody
Swedish court rejects request to detain Assange over rape case
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2019/06/swedish-court-rejects-request-detain-assange-rape-case-190603143022493.html
Sweden’s unethical – and unlawful – arms deals with ISIS-backing Saudis
https://theindicter.com/swedens-unethical-and-unlawful-arms-deals-with-isis-backing-saudis/
The Indictment Of Julian Assange, Journalists, Wikileaks & The Defense Of Assange
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fm7DlyK9dbw&t=115s
Rally To Free Chelsea Manning and Julian Assange
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tNWw-NJ8hXk
The Attack On Julian Assange, Journalists, Democratic Rights, Labor & Imperialist War: A Forum
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PLDGwPw_TuE&t=221s
SF Trade Unionists & SFLC Delegates Speak Out On The Case Of Julian Assange
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mujVU2Y5PAo&t=230s
For more event information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/press-freedom...
