Related Categories: San Francisco | Arts + Action | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice
Solitary Man: A Visit To Pelican Bay State Prison
Date Sunday January 19
Time 1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Organizer/AuthorM Starks
U U Center
1187 Franklin/Geary Streets
San Francisco
Solitary Man is a moving and humanizing story of life in solitary confinement based on letters from prisoners at Pelican Bay.

In Solitary Man, Charlie Hinton as himself visits Otis Washington played by Fred Johnson a prisoner since its opening in 1989.

With a sprinkle of jazz mixed with powerful words as the two get to know each other makes this play a must see performance.
