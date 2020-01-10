From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Publish to Newswire Add an Event

Rocha Has To Go! AFT 2121 CCSF Members Protest Cutbacks & Union Busting by Labor Video Project

Friday Jan 10th, 2020 6:58 PM San Francisco City College AFT 2121 members at FLEX day protested and. called for the removal of the chancellor Mark Rocha who has recently cut 300 classes sent a letter to SF Mayor London Breed and the Board of Supervisors saying this was part of the restructuring no funds were needed.



He with the support of the CCSF Board of Trustees had also sent a letter to Mayor London Breed and the Board of Supervisors saying that the cutbacks were part of the restructuring into a Jr. College and no bridge funding was needed to restore the 300 classes that have been eliminated. These included all the classes for the elderly.



Faculty also talked about corporatization of all community colleges by the Governor and legislature including more online classes which Rocha has supported.



These "reforms". have also been pushed by ALEC and Lumina and past governor Brown, the present Governor Newsom, and the State legislature have passed legislation to implement this privatization agenda.



A faculty member challenged the corporate agenda of CCSF chancellor Mark Rocha

Privatizer and union buster CCSF chancellor Mark Rocha going into the meeting. He emailed SF mayor London Breed and the SF supervisors that the 300 class cuts were part of the restructuring and no more funds were needed.

The new Democratic party "student success" legislation destroys community colleges through privatization and more online classes. Working class students are forced to go into debt to get through community colleges in two years.

Stephen a faculty member on vocational programs talked about how they are being shutdown by Rocha and how students are being forced to take loans to get skills.

Even classes with high numbers are being shut down by CCSF Mark Rocha. who has been completely supported by the rubber-stamp board of trustees

Despite the $21 billion surplus in California and the massive wealth in San Francisco with the highest number of billionaires in California the capitalist politicians are decimating public education.

At a meeting a large number of faculty voted for a general meeting of faculty, students and staff.

The destruction of Community Colleges and public education is the concern of faculty, students and staff.