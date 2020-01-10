top
San Francisco
Rocha Has To Go! AFT 2121 CCSF Members Protest Cutbacks & Union Busting
by Labor Video Project
Friday Jan 10th, 2020 6:58 PM
San Francisco City College AFT 2121 members at FLEX day protested and. called for the removal of the chancellor Mark Rocha who has recently cut 300 classes sent a letter to SF Mayor London Breed and the Board of Supervisors saying this was part of the restructuring no funds were needed.
sm_aft_2121_student_centered_learning_1-10-20.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
San Francisco City College faculty who are members of AFT 2121 spoke out and rallied on January 10, 2020 Flex day against the massive cutbacks of classes and faculty at the community college. They called out his lies and also demanded that he be removed as chancellor.

He with the support of the CCSF Board of Trustees had also sent a letter to Mayor London Breed and the Board of Supervisors saying that the cutbacks were part of the restructuring into a Jr. College and no bridge funding was needed to restore the 300 classes that have been eliminated. These included all the classes for the elderly.

Faculty also talked about corporatization of all community colleges by the Governor and legislature including more online classes which Rocha has supported.

These "reforms". have also been pushed by ALEC and Lumina and past governor Brown, the present Governor Newsom, and the State legislature have passed legislation to implement this privatization agenda.

Additional media:
ALEC, Lumina & The Downsizing & Corporatization of City College of San Francisco
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-GvPorcnRIs&feature=youtu.be

Stop The Cuts! Hundreds of CCSF Students & Faculty Protest 300 Class Cuts AT BOT Meet-SF & CA Demos Lead The Attack On Public Education
https://youtu.be/7ohpgRD_cOg

Are Community Colleges Meant Mainly to Crank Out Workers for Business? ALEC Lumina In CA
https://patch.com/california/lamesa/teachers-union-blasts

A Key (State) to Completion of Privatization
https://www.insidehighered.com/news/2017/08/04/california-embraces-completion-agenda-while-foundations-play-bigger-role

A Teachers Union Against Itself
Organized Labor and the Crisis at City College of San Francisco
https://monthlyreview.org/2017/04/01/a-teachers-union-against-itself/

Accreditation struggle at City College of San Francisco
https://newpol.org/accreditation-struggle-city-college-san-francisco-guest-blog-rick-baum/

Skyline College, SLO’s, the ACCJC and Accreditation:
The Privatization of California Community Colleges
http://www.upwa.info/documents/Privatization-wright.htm

Public Education, Privatization, Corruption And The Destruction Of Our Schools
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S_eu5u70tTE

Capitalism, The Privatization & Destruction Of Community Colleges
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B39kEcNM_ZY&t=11s

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
§Who's Future? Rocha Or Ours?
by Labor Video Project Friday Jan 10th, 2020 6:58 PM
sm_aft_2121_flex_who_s_future__rocha_or_ours__1-10-20.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
A faculty member challenged the corporate agenda of CCSF chancellor Mark Rocha
§CCSF Chancellor Mark Rocha Going Into Meeting
by Labor Video Project Friday Jan 10th, 2020 6:58 PM
sm_aft2122_rocha_going_into_meeting_flex.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Privatizer and union buster CCSF chancellor Mark Rocha going into the meeting. He emailed SF mayor London Breed and the SF supervisors that the 300 class cuts were part of the restructuring and no more funds were needed.
§No On Jr. College At CCSF
by Labor Video Project Friday Jan 10th, 2020 6:58 PM
sm_aft_2121_no_on_jr._college_1-10-20.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
The new Democratic party "student success" legislation destroys community colleges through privatization and more online classes. Working class students are forced to go into debt to get through community colleges in two years.
§Rocha Out-Vocational Programs Being Shut Down
by Labor Video Project Friday Jan 10th, 2020 6:58 PM
sm_aft_2121_flex_rocha_out_stepen.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Stephen a faculty member on vocational programs talked about how they are being shutdown by Rocha and how students are being forced to take loans to get skills.
§No Cuts To Healthy Classes
by Labor Video Project Friday Jan 10th, 2020 6:58 PM
sm_aft_2121_flex_end_cuts_no._cuts_.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Even classes with high numbers are being shut down by CCSF Mark Rocha. who has been completely supported by the rubber-stamp board of trustees
§More College No Austerity
by Labor Video Project Friday Jan 10th, 2020 6:58 PM
sm_aft_2121._more_college_down_with_austerity_1-10-20_.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Despite the $21 billion surplus in California and the massive wealth in San Francisco with the highest number of billionaires in California the capitalist politicians are decimating public education.
§Faculty Voting For General College Meeting
by Labor Video Project Friday Jan 10th, 2020 6:58 PM
sm_aft_2121_voting_for_joint_meeting.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
At a meeting a large number of faculty voted for a general meeting of faculty, students and staff.
§Don't Eradicate Public Education
by Labor Video Project Friday Jan 10th, 2020 6:58 PM
sm_aft_2121_don_t_eradicate.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
The destruction of Community Colleges and public education is the concern of faculty, students and staff.
