top
South Bay
South Bay
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: South Bay | Racial Justice
View other events for the week of 2/16/2020
40th Anniversary of San Jose Remembrance Day of Japanese Descent Imprisonments WWII
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Sunday February 16
Time 5:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Type Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/AuthorSan Jose Nihonmachi Outreach Committee
Location Details
San Jose Buddhist Church Betsuin, 640 North Fifth Street, San Jose, CA
40th Anniversary San Jose Day of Remembrance of Executive Order 9066

THEME 2020: No Camps, No Cages!

WHEN: Sunday, February 16, 2020 @ 5:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

WHERE: San Jose Buddhist Church Betsuin, 640 North Fifth Street, San Jose, CA

Free and open to the public. Seating is limited.
_______________________________________________________________

The 40th Anniversary San Jose Day of Remembrance event commemorates the anniversary of the signing of Executive Order 9066. The order, signed on February 19, 1942, led to the forced removal and incarceration of 120,000 people of Japanese descent during World War II. Hundreds of people will gather together at this annual event not only to remember that great civil liberties tragedy but also to reflect on the rising tensions that are building within our communities today.

The 2020 San Jose Day of Remembrance event will feature the return of Japantown's native son, the Honorable Norman Y. Mineta to the program and will be kicked off with a special music and dance collaboration from San Jose Taiko and the Wesley Jazz Ensemble.

The 2020 event carries the theme "No Camps, No Cages." During the past few years, the story of Japanese American incarceration has intersected with several national stories including Justice Sonia Sotomayor's scathing dissent in Trump v. Hawaii to migrant detention centers.

Last June, community activists, including former Japanese American incarcerees, gathered in front of the gates of Fort Sill, Oklahoma to protest the Trump administration's plan to move 1,400 migrant children to this site. During World II, Fort. Sill imprisoned approximately 700 Japanese American men.

Many prominent Americans, including former first lady, Laura Bush, and actor George Takei, drew stark parallels between Japanese American wartime incarceration and the "zero-tolerance" border policy

"I cannot for a moment imagine what my childhood would have been like had I been thrown into a camp without my parents. That this is happening today fills me with both rage and grief: rage toward a failed political leadership who appear to have lost even their most basic humanity, and a profound grief for the families affected."-- George Takei, actor and activist
day_of_rememberance.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (2.1MB)
For more event information: http://www.sjnoc.org/

Added to the calendar on Friday Jan 10th, 2020 10:50 AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 204.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code