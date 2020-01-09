5G Community DISCUSSION with world-renowned 5G expert DAFNA TACHOVER Esq.

Hosted by Berkeley City Council Members Ben Bartlett and Cheryl Davila with WIreless Radiation Education and Defense (WiRED.)

Plus retired electronic engineer/scientist LOYD MORGAN, an industry spokesperson (invited), and former Council member MAX ANDERSON. Followed by audience comments/questions.



Dafna Tachover Esq MBA is one of the world’s leading experts on the topic of 5G and wireless telecom, featured in TIME, Newsweek, CNN, NY Magazine, Epoch Times, etc. After serving as a telecommunications and computer officer in the IDF, she became an attorney in NY and Israel and founded We Are The Evidence, an advocacy organization that protects the rights of people injured by wireless tech radiation. She is

Senior Attorney and Director of the 5G Program at Robert Kennedy Jr's Children’s Health Defense. She argued an Israeli Supreme Court case which led to the 1st limitations in the world on the use of Wi-Fi in schools. She also appears in documentaries including the award-winning Generation

Zapped.



Dr. Karl Maret is Senior Research Fellow at the National Institute for Science, Law and Public Policy in Washington, D.C. He holds an M.D. degree, a Masters in Biomedical Engineering and a B.S. in Electrical Engineering. Years ago, he worked in electromagnetic field (EMF) research for the Canadian military. He is uniquely capable of addressing both EMF biological effects and complexities of next generation 4G and 5G technologies. He educates physicians and serves on the Advisory Board of the Building Biology Institute which trains architects, engineers, health practitioners and environmental consultants on the interrelationship between the natural and built environments. We are honored to present Dr. Maret who presents at international conferences.



Lloyd Morgan is Senior Research Fellow, Environmental Health Trust and Director, Central Brain Tumor Registry of the US. He is a retired electronic engineer who has been working on the risks of radio frequency radiation since 1991 and has published peer-reviewed studies on that topic. He is a Board Member of the International EMF (Electromagnetic Frequencies) Alliance and is also a member of the international science organizations,

the Bioelectromagnetics Society, the European Bioelectromagnetics Association, and the Brain Tumor Epidemiology Consortium.



Max Anderson is the retired Berkeley City Councilmember and nurse who spearheaded Berkeley’s ground-breaking cell phone safety Right to Know Ordinance. Big Telecom sued Berkeley and appealed all the way to the Supreme Court. Berkeley prevailed!



WHAT'S THE PROBLEM WITH 5G and other wireless telecom facilities (aka WTF)?

5th Generation (not to be confused with 5 Gigahertz) will cause a drastic increase in: surveillance, hacking, fire risk, interference with weather prediction, property devaluations, energy use, worker endangerment, industrial clutter, co$t to cities and individuals, and adverse health/environmental effects due to radiation! For more info, see the indybay news item 2020/01/04/18829432.php by Jenny Miller, "The 5G Juggernaut: Coming Soon to a Utility Pole Outside Your Home."







Added to the calendar on Thursday Jan 9th, 2020 1:46 PM