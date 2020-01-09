top
5G & wireless telecom workshop + protest
Date Sunday January 12
Time 12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorPhoebe Sorgen
Location Details
1924 Cedar @ Bonita, half block east of MLK Wy, midway 'tween downtown and north Berkeley BART stations.
11:30 POTLUCK LUNCH. (We'll have plenty of bagels so WELCOME even if you can't bring a dish. Or just come to the workshop.)

12:30-2pm 5G WORKSHOP with GAR SMITH, PHOEBE SORGEN, and other members of WIreless Radiation Education and Defense (WiRED)

2pm - There'll probably be a brief PEACEFUL protest MARCH nearby because Verizon plans to put two cell towers (not yet 5G, but still dangerous) on the roof of nearby senior housing at MLK/Cedar. We'll have protest signs to lend. Residents fear retaliation, so may not participate. We'll march to support them.

Author Gar Smith first “preaches” re 5G during the Berkeley Fellowship of UU’s weekly service which begins at 10:30. There'll also be inspiring music including sing alongs.

You are invited to attend all 3 events this Sunday, or just the service, or just the workshop.

Also be sure to hear Dafna Tachover and scientists re 5G 7pm 1/16 in South Berkeley and 1/17 in north Berkeley (listed elsewhere on IndyBay)
For more event information: http://www.bfuu.org

Added to the calendar on Thursday Jan 9th, 2020 1:24 PM
Add Your Comments
