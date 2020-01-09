Thirty-Seven Groups Urge Newsom to Halt New Fossil Fuel Drilling, Close Aliso Canyon by Dan Bacher

Thursday Jan 9th, 2020 11:49 AM

“The combined effects of wildfires, mudslides, power shut-offs and droughts leave no doubt that California is in a climate emergency,” said Food & Water Action State Director Alexandra Nagy in a statement. “The time for half-measures is long gone. Governor Newsom still has the opportunity to take courageous action before it’s too late. This means banning fracking, shutting down Aliso Canyon and moving the state rapidly off fossil fuels and onto clean, renewable energy.”

