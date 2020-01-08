No New War on Iran! Emergency Protest by Leon Kunstenaar

Wednesday Jan 8th, 2020 11:52 PM

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar





People rush to demonstrate against Trump war on Iran

Jan 8, 2020 - San Francisco. The Answer Coalition called the demonstration just the night before as war with Iran looked imminent. By 5pm today, it seemed that both countries had stepped back from the precipice, at least for the moment.



About 100 people showed up. The PA system was loud and so were the demonstrators. There were also demonstrators and speakers from The Party for Socialism and Liberation, Code Pink, and revolutionaries from Revolutionary Communist Party, USA.



Nationwide protests are scheduled for tomorrow. Jan 9.

