From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Anti-War
No New War on Iran! Emergency Protest
Photos: Leon Kunstenaar
People rush to demonstrate against Trump war on Iran
People rush to demonstrate against Trump war on Iran
Jan 8, 2020 - San Francisco. The Answer Coalition called the demonstration just the night before as war with Iran looked imminent. By 5pm today, it seemed that both countries had stepped back from the precipice, at least for the moment.
About 100 people showed up. The PA system was loud and so were the demonstrators. There were also demonstrators and speakers from The Party for Socialism and Liberation, Code Pink, and revolutionaries from Revolutionary Communist Party, USA.
Nationwide protests are scheduled for tomorrow. Jan 9.
About 100 people showed up. The PA system was loud and so were the demonstrators. There were also demonstrators and speakers from The Party for Socialism and Liberation, Code Pink, and revolutionaries from Revolutionary Communist Party, USA.
Nationwide protests are scheduled for tomorrow. Jan 9.
§
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network