Proposal to conform Oakland's rent laws with AB 1482 would be a disaster
According to The National Law Review: AB 1482 Does Not Override Local Rent Control Rules. AB 1482 does not apply to housing regulated by local rent control ordinances and the Costa-Hawkins Rental Housing Act. Cities and counties can continue to pass local rent control laws consistent with Costa-Hawkins and set rent caps at any level they choose; however, they cannot affect the buildings and associated rent cap that fall under AB 1482. See Agenda Report directly below.
By Lynda Carson - January 8, 2020
Oakland - The Oakland Tenant's Union is proposing to have the City of Oakland conform Oakland's rent laws with a new state law called AB 1482 that offers new rent protections for tenants throughout California.
The problem with this is that Oakland's rent laws are stronger than the protections offered to tenants under AB 1482.
If they conform Oakland's rent laws with AB 1482, this would weaken Oakland's problematic rent laws which are already weaker than rent laws in other cities in California.
According to The National Law Review: AB 1482 Does Not Override Local Rent Control Rules. AB 1482 does not apply to housing regulated by local rent control ordinances and the Costa-Hawkins Rental Housing Act. Cities and counties can continue to pass local rent control laws consistent with Costa-Hawkins and set rent caps at any level they choose; however, they cannot affect the buildings and associated rent cap that fall under AB 1482.
We do not need to conform Oakland's rent laws with AB 1482, because AB 1482 would override Oakland's local rent laws.
Anyone concerned about the Oakland Tenant's Union proposal to conform Oakland's rent laws with AB 1482 should immediately contact James E. Vann, co-founder of the Oakland Tenant's Union at jamesevann [at] aol.com and Eddie Ytuarte at EddieFair1 [at] att.net .
The plan is for the Oakland Tenant's Union to propose to conform Oakland's rent laws with AB 1482 at a Jan. 14, Community and Economic Development meeting, and at an Oakland City Council meeting on Jan. 14, 2020.
Conforming Oakland's rent laws with AB 1482 would be a disaster for Oakland renters!
For more see an email below from James E. Vann of the Oakland Tenant's Union last night that has a few replies, including one from myself. I have concealed many of the names of people and their email address in the email posted below to protect their privacy.
Lynda Carson may be reached at tenantsrule [at] yahoo.com
Implementing AB-1482 -- The New Statewide Tenant Protection Law -- In Oakland
Inbox
jamesevann [at] aol.com
￼Jan 7, 2020, 8:18 PM (1 day ago)
to EddieFair1, jamesevann, Kobrenj, susan4, tigertay,
TO: Friends & Advocates for Oakland Tenants
AB-1482 (The Statewide Tenant Protection Law) went into effect last Wednesday, January 1.
As such, thousands of tenants gained rent and eviction protection that were not available before.
The CED meeting next Tues (Jan 14, 1 pm) will hear a report (Item #8) on AB-1482 (attached), and the new tenant & eviction rights the new state law creates.
The report is for information only -- no changes are proposed to the current RAP system.
Consequently, as the thousands more Oaklanders learn of the new tenant and eviction rights they now receive due to AB-1482, they will not have access to the procedures of the Rent Board or the RAP program. The only remedy available to these newly protected tenants is the civil court system.
As of Jan 1, many cities including Oakland will have 2 parallel systems -- one under Oakland's existing RAP; and a second system with similar protections but which is totally divorced from the RAP system and its assistance features -- an unfortunate non-starter and a huge blunder by the State legislature.
Accordingly, at its Jan 13 meeting, OTU will consider a proposal to urge the city to "conform" Oakland's current rent and eviction laws to AB-1482.
If done, this will create one unified program that will make the new tenant and eviction protections an actual reality for many additional tenants ... with uniform access to, and assistance by the RAP program.
Other tenant advocacy groups and organizations are urged to consider making a similar demand on the City Council at the Jan 14 CED Committee meeting.
James Vann
Emily Wheeler
Jan 7, 2020, 8:20 PM (1 day ago)
to jamesevann, Dan, Dave, Dean, EddieFair1, HHHDuffy,
So I should put this item on the January agenda?
edward ytuarte
Jan 7, 2020, 9:49 PM (22 hours ago)
to dan, dave, dean, hhhduffy, irkwerks, kobrenj
Yes. It should definitely go on agenda. Hopefully the CED report will have the
participation of attorneys from the city attorney's office....or attorneys will be there
to answer questions.
…...eddie
ARLINDA BEFORT
7:17 PM (1 hour ago)
to jamesevann, Emily, edward,
If we conform Oakland's Rent Ordinance to AB 1482, it will weaken Oakland's existing rent ordinance. Right now, Oakland's Rent Ordinance offers MORE protections than exist in the state law. Let's NOT undo years of hard work!
L. Carson
8:11 PM (12 minutes ago)
to ARLINDA, jamesevann, Emily, edward,
Do not conform Oakland's rent laws to AB 1482, that would be totally crazy to do that! Please!!! We have enough problems with a weak rent law in Oakland, and to weaken it at this point would be sheer madness.
-Lynda Carson
Clarification:
It appears that at this point, the plan is for the Oakland Tenant's Union to propose to conform Oakland's rent laws with AB 1482 at a Jan. 14, 2020, (1:00PM) Community and Economic Development meeting, at Oakland's City Hall.
(LC)
It appears that at this point, the plan is for the Oakland Tenant's Union to propose to conform Oakland's rent laws with AB 1482 at a Jan. 14, 2020, (1:00PM) Community and Economic Development meeting, at Oakland's City Hall.
(LC)
>>>>>>
From: Jeffrey Levin
11:18 PM (23 minutes ago)
to me, ARLINDA, etc...
Unfortunate wording - maybe I’m wrong but I don’t think the objective is to “conform” Oakland’s law to AB 1482 but to extend Oakland’s Rent Adjustment Program administration and enforcement procedures to also cover tenants covered by AB 1482 but not the local rent law. The idea is to strengthen and augment AB 1482, not weaken the local ordinance.
Jeff Levin, Policy Director
East Bay Housing Organizations (EBHO)
538 Ninth Street, Suite 200 | Oakland, CA 94607
510-663-3830 ext. 316 | jeff [at] ebho.org
NOTE: I am generally in the office only on Monday afternoons and all day on Tuesday and Thursday, so I may not be able to reply to your e-mail right away.
Join us or renew your membership for 2020! Thank you for supporting our efforts to protect, preserve and create affordable housing for all!
Visit us at http://www.EBHO.org and follow us on Facebook and Twitter
