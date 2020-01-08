Proposal to conform Oakland's rent laws with AB 1482 would be a disaster tenantsrule [at] yahoo.com)

Wednesday Jan 8th, 2020 9:43 PM by Lynda Carson

According to The National Law Review: AB 1482 Does Not Override Local Rent Control Rules. AB 1482 does not apply to housing regulated by local rent control ordinances and the Costa-Hawkins Rental Housing Act. Cities and counties can continue to pass local rent control laws consistent with Costa-Hawkins and set rent caps at any level they choose; however, they cannot affect the buildings and associated rent cap that fall under AB 1482. See Agenda Report directly below.