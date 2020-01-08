DISABILITY, AGING, AND POWER: A Community Forum



How to Survive PG&E Power Shutoffs, Help Others Survive, and Envision an Electricity Grid That Works for Us and the Planet

Are you mad as hell about the PG&E shutoffs? Did you, or someone you know, endure a nightmare scenario, trying to navigate disability-or-age-related power needs during a shutoff? Does the thought of more shutoffs fill you with dread? Rage? Both?



Come to a forum to brainstorm a way forward, build a network of interdependence, and hear frontline activists and experts discuss possible solutions.



Friday, January 17, 3-5 PM



ED ROBERTS CAMPUS

3075 Adeline St, Berkeley (at Ashby BART)

ASL & CART (captioning) provided

light refreshments · wheelchair accessible · please refrain from wearing scented products



Presented by: Electricity = Life



Thanks to our sponsors and financial supporters: World Institute on Disability (WID), Service

Employees International Union Local 2015 (SEIU) and The Utility Reform Network (TURN) For more event information: https://www.edrobertscampus.org/calendar/?...

