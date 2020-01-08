top
East Bay
East Bay
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: East Bay | Health, Housing & Public Services
View other events for the week of 1/17/2020
Disability, Aging, and Power: A Community Forum
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Friday January 17
Time 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type Meeting
Organizer/AuthorDiverse Disability Media
Location Details
ED ROBERTS CAMPUS
3075 Adeline St, Berkeley CA (at Ashby BART)
DISABILITY, AGING, AND POWER: A Community Forum

How to Survive PG&E Power Shutoffs, Help Others Survive, and Envision an Electricity Grid That Works for Us and the Planet
Are you mad as hell about the PG&E shutoffs? Did you, or someone you know, endure a nightmare scenario, trying to navigate disability-or-age-related power needs during a shutoff? Does the thought of more shutoffs fill you with dread? Rage? Both?

Come to a forum to brainstorm a way forward, build a network of interdependence, and hear frontline activists and experts discuss possible solutions.

Friday, January 17, 3-5 PM

ED ROBERTS CAMPUS
3075 Adeline St, Berkeley (at Ashby BART)
ASL & CART (captioning) provided
light refreshments · wheelchair accessible · please refrain from wearing scented products

Presented by: Electricity = Life

Thanks to our sponsors and financial supporters: World Institute on Disability (WID), Service
Employees International Union Local 2015 (SEIU) and The Utility Reform Network (TURN)
flyermargfinalpdf_2.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (103.7KB)
For more event information: https://www.edrobertscampus.org/calendar/?...

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jan 8th, 2020 5:55 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 164.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code