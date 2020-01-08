From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Disability, Aging, and Power: A Community Forum
|Friday January 17
|3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
|Meeting
|Diverse Disability Media
ED ROBERTS CAMPUS
3075 Adeline St, Berkeley CA (at Ashby BART)
DISABILITY, AGING, AND POWER: A Community Forum
How to Survive PG&E Power Shutoffs, Help Others Survive, and Envision an Electricity Grid That Works for Us and the Planet
Are you mad as hell about the PG&E shutoffs? Did you, or someone you know, endure a nightmare scenario, trying to navigate disability-or-age-related power needs during a shutoff? Does the thought of more shutoffs fill you with dread? Rage? Both?
Come to a forum to brainstorm a way forward, build a network of interdependence, and hear frontline activists and experts discuss possible solutions.
Friday, January 17, 3-5 PM
ED ROBERTS CAMPUS
3075 Adeline St, Berkeley (at Ashby BART)
ASL & CART (captioning) provided
light refreshments · wheelchair accessible · please refrain from wearing scented products
Presented by: Electricity = Life
Thanks to our sponsors and financial supporters: World Institute on Disability (WID), Service
Employees International Union Local 2015 (SEIU) and The Utility Reform Network (TURN)
For more event information: https://www.edrobertscampus.org/calendar/?...
