Related Categories: San Francisco | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism
US Privatization Of Ukraine, Puerto Rico, PG&E & The Jeresko/Montosantos Conne
by Labor Video Project
Tuesday Jan 7th, 2020 10:46 PM
Labor researcher and educator Ricardo Ortiz discusses the crisis of global capitalism and it's reflection in the privatization of Ukraine. He also connects the corruption with Puerto Rico and PG&E.
jaresko_natalie_cash_fund.jpg
At a forum on the US crisis in Ukraine, labor researcher Ricardo Ortiz talked about the international struggle of capitalism to privatize the Ukraine economy and the role of American Puerto Ricans Natalie Jaresko and Ana Montosantos in Ukraine, Puerto Rico and at PG&E in California.

The forum title was Ukraine, Privatization, Corruption And The Republicrats How Ukraine Become The Center Of The Political Crisis & Impeachment Struggle Between The Democrats & Republicans.

It was sponsored by United Public Workers For Action upwa.info and was held in San Francisco on January 4, 2019.

Additional media:
AG Sessions Asked to Investigate and Seek Removal of Ana Matosantos From Puerto Rico Oversight Board
https://nlpc.org/2018/04/09/ag-sessions-asked-to-investigate-and-seek-removal-of-ana-matosantos-from-puerto-rico-oversight-board/

HLF Calls for Congressional Investigation into Questionable Activity by Puerto Rico Oversight Board Member
https://hispanicleadershipfund.org/blog/hlf-calls-for-congressional-investigation-into-questionable-activity-by-puerto-rico-oversight-board-member/

Gov. Newsom Appoints “Energy Czar” Ana Matosantos to Completely Transform PG&E
https://blog.independent.org/2019/11/06/gov-newsom-appoints-energy-czar-ana-matosantos-to-completely-transform-pge/
Gov. Newsom’s ‘Genius’ Cabinet Secretary Ana Matosantos
https://californiaglobe.com/opinion/gov-newsoms-genius-cabinet-secretary-ana-matosantos/

Germany and Ukraine.
https://www.auswaertiges-amt.de/en/aussenpolitik/laenderinformationen/ukraine-node/ukraine/228182

The Woman Fixing Puerto Rico’s Finances Knows Not to Waste a Crisis
Natalie Jaresko shares what she’s learned from managing the troubled debts of Ukraine and Puerto Rico.
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/features/2019-03-31/natalie-jaresko-on-fixing-puerto-rico-and-ukraine-s-finances

The woman who’s trying to save Ukraine
Finance Minister Natalie Jaresko on the debt write-down, the war-ravaged economy Tand Russia.
https://www.politico.eu/article/ukraine-natalie-jaresko-debt-deal-russia-crimea-war-donetsk-hryvnia-inflation-crisis/

WW11-11-19 Ukraine, Privatization, Labor & Russia With Dan Kovalik
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww11-11-19-ukraine-privatization-labor-russia-with-dan-kovalik
America’s Collusion With Neo-Nazis

Neo-fascists play an important official or tolerated role in US-backed Ukraine.
https://www.thenation.com/article/americas-collusion-with-neo-nazis/

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rvHNktE-kAA
§Ukrainian Railroad Workers Protest Privatization
by Labor Video Project Tuesday Jan 7th, 2020 10:46 PM
ukrainian_railworkers_protest_privatization.jpeg
Ukrainian railroad workers protested against privatization of the industry by the US and IMF.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rvHNktE-kAA
§Corrupt Puerto Rican American Natalie Jeresko In Charge Of Privatization In P.R.
by Labor Video Project Tuesday Jan 7th, 2020 10:46 PM
jaresko_natalie_puerto_rico_director.jpeg
Corrupt Puerto Rican American Natalie Jeresko was put in charge of privatization in Puerto Rico and helped enrich herself and her family.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rvHNktE-kAA
§Natalie Jeresko made Ukrainian Citizen To Run Economy For US
by Labor Video Project Tuesday Jan 7th, 2020 10:46 PM
sm_jaresko_natalie_ukraine-finance-natalie-jaresko.jpeg
original image (960x677)
Natalie Jeresko was made a Ukrainian citizen to allow her to take over the economy for privatization
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rvHNktE-kAA
§Puerto Rican Privatizer Made Energy Head By CA Gov Newsom
by Labor Video Project Tuesday Jan 7th, 2020 10:46 PM
matosantos_ana_with_newsom.jpeg
California governor Gavin Newsom put Ana Matosantos in charge of energy and "fixing" PG&E after her corruption scandal in Puerto Rico.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rvHNktE-kAA
§Puerto Rican Teachers Protest Privatization & Charters Pushed by US
by Labor Video Project Tuesday Jan 7th, 2020 10:46 PM
puerto_rico._teachers__protest_privatization.jpeg
There has been an organized drive to privatize all of Puerto Rico from healthcare, energy to education. Obama put Natalie Jeresko to head this up after she privatized the economy in the Ukraine
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rvHNktE-kAA
