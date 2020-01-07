SF Watch Party - National Online Teach-In: No War on Iran!

Saturday January 11 12pm

2969 Mission Street, San Francisco



Join us on Saturday, January 11th at 12noon as the ANSWER Coalition is holding a national online teach-in to build the movement against war with Iran! Featuring anti-war leaders, scholars, journalists, representatives from religious communities and others.



The teach-in features an all star cast representing different sectors of the new anti-war movement that is growing dynamically. We are encouraging the organizers of the Saturday, January 4 local demonstrations to organize watch events in their cities and towns where people can come together to participate in this teach-in and make additional plans for the upcoming Sat. Jan. 25 Global Day of Protest.



Speakers for the teach-in will include:



Kathy Kelly, Voice for Creative Nonviolence

Abby Martin, host of The Empire Files

Dr. Gerald Horne, author and historian

Claudia De La Cruz, The People's Forum

Liz Theoharis, Co-chair of the Poor People’s Campaign

Mazda Majidi, Iranian-American journalist

Leila Zanda, Iranian-American activist

Dr. Jill Stein, Green Party presidential candidate 2016

Eugene Puryear, ANSWER Coalition

Media Benjamin, CODEPINK

Ciara Taylor, The People's Forum

Max Blumenthal, journalist at The Grayzone

Leonard Flores, CODEPINK Latin America Coordinator

Kevin Zeese, Popular Resistance

Mara Verheyden-Hilliard, Partnership for Civil Justice Fund

Mike Prysner, Iraq anti-war veteran

Anya Parampil, journalist at The Grayzone

Brian Becker, ANSWER Coalition

And others For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/6842082254...

