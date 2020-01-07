top
San Francisco
San Francisco
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: San Francisco | Anti-War
View other events for the week of 1/11/2020
SF Watch Party - National Online Teach-In: No War on Iran!
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday January 11
Time 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type Teach-In
Organizer/AuthorANSWER Coalition
Location Details
2969 Mission Street, San Francisco
SF Watch Party - National Online Teach-In: No War on Iran!
Saturday January 11 12pm
2969 Mission Street, San Francisco

Join us on Saturday, January 11th at 12noon as the ANSWER Coalition is holding a national online teach-in to build the movement against war with Iran! Featuring anti-war leaders, scholars, journalists, representatives from religious communities and others.

The teach-in features an all star cast representing different sectors of the new anti-war movement that is growing dynamically. We are encouraging the organizers of the Saturday, January 4 local demonstrations to organize watch events in their cities and towns where people can come together to participate in this teach-in and make additional plans for the upcoming Sat. Jan. 25 Global Day of Protest.

Speakers for the teach-in will include:

Kathy Kelly, Voice for Creative Nonviolence
Abby Martin, host of The Empire Files
Dr. Gerald Horne, author and historian
Claudia De La Cruz, The People's Forum
Liz Theoharis, Co-chair of the Poor People’s Campaign
Mazda Majidi, Iranian-American journalist
Leila Zanda, Iranian-American activist
Dr. Jill Stein, Green Party presidential candidate 2016
Eugene Puryear, ANSWER Coalition
Media Benjamin, CODEPINK
Ciara Taylor, The People's Forum
Max Blumenthal, journalist at The Grayzone
Leonard Flores, CODEPINK Latin America Coordinator
Kevin Zeese, Popular Resistance
Mara Verheyden-Hilliard, Partnership for Civil Justice Fund
Mike Prysner, Iraq anti-war veteran
Anya Parampil, journalist at The Grayzone
Brian Becker, ANSWER Coalition
And others
sm_jan_11_webinar_photo.jpg
original image (960x720)
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/6842082254...

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jan 7th, 2020 8:46 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 164.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code