SF Watch Party - National Online Teach-In: No War on Iran!
Saturday January 11 12pm
2969 Mission Street, San Francisco
Join us on Saturday, January 11th at 12noon as the ANSWER Coalition is holding a national online teach-in to build the movement against war with Iran! Featuring anti-war leaders, scholars, journalists, representatives from religious communities and others.
The teach-in features an all star cast representing different sectors of the new anti-war movement that is growing dynamically. We are encouraging the organizers of the Saturday, January 4 local demonstrations to organize watch events in their cities and towns where people can come together to participate in this teach-in and make additional plans for the upcoming Sat. Jan. 25 Global Day of Protest.
Speakers for the teach-in will include:
Kathy Kelly, Voice for Creative Nonviolence
Abby Martin, host of The Empire Files
Dr. Gerald Horne, author and historian
Claudia De La Cruz, The People's Forum
Liz Theoharis, Co-chair of the Poor People’s Campaign
Mazda Majidi, Iranian-American journalist
Leila Zanda, Iranian-American activist
Dr. Jill Stein, Green Party presidential candidate 2016
Eugene Puryear, ANSWER Coalition
Media Benjamin, CODEPINK
Ciara Taylor, The People's Forum
Max Blumenthal, journalist at The Grayzone
Leonard Flores, CODEPINK Latin America Coordinator
Kevin Zeese, Popular Resistance
Mara Verheyden-Hilliard, Partnership for Civil Justice Fund
Mike Prysner, Iraq anti-war veteran
Anya Parampil, journalist at The Grayzone
Brian Becker, ANSWER Coalition
And others
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/6842082254...
