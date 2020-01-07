San José Mounts Immediate Response to Call for Anti-War Action by Text: R.R. Photos: Sharat Lin

Tuesday Jan 7th, 2020 12:08 PM

Get Up! Get down...

San José's an Anti-War Town!

Photos of No War on Iran rally of Jan 4, 2020.

Thank you to Sharat Lin for photos 1 and 2. Third photo via Shirley K of San José Raging Grannies.



