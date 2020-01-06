XR South Bay Meditation & Prayer for Climate



Raise Climate Change awareness with us at this silent public meditation. #TellTheTruth #PrayForClimate #ZazenForClimate



When: Sunday, January 26, 1:00 – 2:00 pm (Rain-out date would be Saturday, February 1.)

Where: Beside the Circle of Palms, in downtown San Jose, between the San Jose Museum of Art and the Fairmont. Type “110 S Market Street” into Google Maps.



In the face of so much tragic news about the earth’s environmental and ecological crisis, you are invited to pause in nourishing, peaceful, silent reflection with your local Extinction Rebellion community. Any and all faiths and beliefs are welcome to join in. Silent sitting will last for 30 minutes from 1 - 1:30 pm, with community conversation until 2 pm. In addition to a larger sign and some flyers being handed out, we will have some light cardboard signs to wear, so the message can be read, not heard.



If you would like to participate, please bring your own firm/high-loft pillow, neck travel pillow, or zafu for sitting. Something to sit on between yourself and the cold concrete makes all the difference! Bring sunglasses or a hat to protect yourself from the sun. An extra coat, blanket, or towel is also a good idea for cushioning your knees against the hard ground and keeping yourself warm. Participants, please be aware of the following guidelines: This is a non-violent, peaceful action. No aggressive behavior, alcohol or drug use, or weapons will be tolerated.



For more information about Extinction Rebellion, please see xrcal.org

Added to the calendar on Monday Jan 6th, 2020 10:57 PM