From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Racial JusticeView other events for the week of 1/14/2020
|"Estamos en la Lucha" Reading/Discussion Group (sec. 1)
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Tuesday January 14
|Time
|7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
|Event Type
|Class/Workshop
|Organizer/Author
|Freedom Socialist Party Bay Area
|bayareafsp [at] socialism.com
|Phone
|(415) 864-1278
|Location Details
|
New Valencia Hall
747 Polk Street (by Ellis), San Francisco
(near Civic Center BART, Muni Lines 19, 31, 38, 47, 49)
Wheelchair accessible
|
This Radical Women pamphlet, by Chicana feminist Christina Lopez, highlights the fighting spirit and working-class leadership that immigrant women bring to social movements.
Come to New Valencia Hall and join the discussion!
There are two dates to choose from:
Tuesday, 1/14, 7 to 8:30 pm
or
Wednesday, 1/15, 3:30 to 5 pm
$3-5 donation is requested
To get a copy of the pamphlet, stop by the hall or contact us:
415-864-1278 • bayareafsp [at] socialism.com • fb.com/fspbayarea
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/8735017997...
Added to the calendar on Monday Jan 6th, 2020 6:43 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network