

DONT EXTRADITE ASSANGE CAMPAIGN

GLOBAL PROTEST CALL OUT

+ Events planned the wkend b4 Julian's Hearing begins

MONDAY 24 FEB 2020 9.30am

🇬🇧Belmarsh Prison, London

🇳🇿Aotea Square, Auckland

🇳🇿Parliament Steps, Wellington



+ Events planned the wkend b4 Julian's Hearing begins

JANUARY 25TH YELLOW VEST PROTEST

organised by this page

Added to the calendar on Monday Jan 6th, 2020 6:36 PM