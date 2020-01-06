top
GLOBAL PROTEST CALL MONDAY 24 FEB To Demand Freedom Of Julian Assange
Date Monday February 24
Time 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Organizer/AuthorDon't Extradite Assange
Location Details
Belmarsh Prison, London and UK embassies and consulates around the world
GLOBAL PROTEST CALL OUT MONDAY 24 FEB To Demand The Freedom Of Julian Assange
DONT EXTRADITE ASSANGE CAMPAIGN
https://dontextraditeassange.com/

GLOBAL PROTEST CALL OUT
+ Events planned the wkend b4 Julian's Hearing begins
https://www.facebook.com/GreenweaverArch/videos/10156664752346129/

MONDAY 24 FEB 2020 9.30am
🇬🇧Belmarsh Prison, London
🇳🇿Aotea Square, Auckland
🇳🇿Parliament Steps, Wellington

+ Events planned the wkend b4 Julian's Hearing begins
https://youtu.be/uuqaS4-M8T4
https://www.facebook.com/GreenweaverArch/videos/10156664752346129/

JANUARY 25TH YELLOW VEST PROTEST
https://www.facebook.com/events/1746900588784315/
organised by this page
https://www.facebook.com/groups/Assange.Ultime.Combat/

sm_assange-global-250220-draft1.jpg
original image (1000x1417)
For more event information: https://dontextraditeassange.com/

Added to the calendar on Monday Jan 6th, 2020 6:36 PM
