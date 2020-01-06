From the Open-Publishing Calendar
International | Media Activism & Independent Media
|GLOBAL PROTEST CALL MONDAY 24 FEB To Demand Freedom Of Julian Assange
|Monday February 24
|12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
|Class/Workshop
|Don't Extradite Assange
|Belmarsh Prison, London and UK embassies and consulates around the world
GLOBAL PROTEST CALL OUT MONDAY 24 FEB To Demand The Freedom Of Julian Assange
DONT EXTRADITE ASSANGE CAMPAIGN
https://dontextraditeassange.com/
GLOBAL PROTEST CALL OUT
+ Events planned the wkend b4 Julian's Hearing begins
https://www.facebook.com/GreenweaverArch/videos/10156664752346129/
MONDAY 24 FEB 2020 9.30am
🇬🇧Belmarsh Prison, London
🇳🇿Aotea Square, Auckland
🇳🇿Parliament Steps, Wellington
+ Events planned the wkend b4 Julian's Hearing begins
https://youtu.be/uuqaS4-M8T4
https://www.facebook.com/GreenweaverArch/videos/10156664752346129/
JANUARY 25TH YELLOW VEST PROTEST
https://www.facebook.com/events/1746900588784315/
organised by this page
https://www.facebook.com/groups/Assange.Ultime.Combat/
For more event information: https://dontextraditeassange.com/
