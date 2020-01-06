



To help make such a historic victory happen, you’re invited to attend any of these events, co-sponsored by the Coalition for Grassroots Progress in partnership with RootsAction.

Speakers will include activists who were elected as Bernie Sanders delegates from this area to the 2016 Democratic National Convention.



Hope to see you there!



If you have any questions, please send a note to

Added to the calendar on Monday Jan 6th, 2020 3:00 PM