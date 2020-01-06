top
North Bay
North Bay
Petaluma Gathering for Bernie Sanders
Date Friday January 31
Time 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorNorman Solomon
Location Details
Petaluma Community Center
320 N McDowell Blvd, Petaluma
Here in the North Bay, energy is rising to help Bernie Sanders win the pivotal California presidential primary on March 3.

To help make such a historic victory happen, you’re invited to attend any of these events, co-sponsored by the Coalition for Grassroots Progress in partnership with RootsAction.
Speakers will include activists who were elected as Bernie Sanders delegates from this area to the 2016 Democratic National Convention.

Hope to see you there!

If you have any questions, please send a note to info [at] rootsaction.org.
Added to the calendar on Monday Jan 6th, 2020 3:00 PM
IMC Network
