From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: North Bay / Marin | Government & ElectionsView other events for the week of 1/31/2020
|Petaluma Gathering for Bernie Sanders
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Friday January 31
|Time
|7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
|Event Type
|Speaker
|Organizer/Author
|Norman Solomon
|Location Details
|
Petaluma Community Center
320 N McDowell Blvd, Petaluma
|
Here in the North Bay, energy is rising to help Bernie Sanders win the pivotal California presidential primary on March 3.
To help make such a historic victory happen, you’re invited to attend any of these events, co-sponsored by the Coalition for Grassroots Progress in partnership with RootsAction.
Speakers will include activists who were elected as Bernie Sanders delegates from this area to the 2016 Democratic National Convention.
Hope to see you there!
If you have any questions, please send a note to info [at] rootsaction.org.
Added to the calendar on Monday Jan 6th, 2020 3:00 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network