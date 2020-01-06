top
protest cheer
Trump/Pence Out Now! No War on Iran
Date Saturday January 11
Time 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorCurt Wechsler
24th & Mission, San Francisco
Trump has been impeached. He has ratcheted up the danger of war with Iran. Now let’s go all the way to drive Trump and the whole fascist regime from power.

EVERY DAY THAT THE TRUMP/PENCE REGIME REMAINS IN POWER THREATENS THE FUTURE OF HUMANITY AND THE PLANET.

Everyone with a conscience must face this hard truth.
But that alone is not enough—we must now ACT ON IT.
There is a way to remove this whole regime—the #OUTNOW Movement of sustained, non-violent protest that doesn’t stop until the regime has been removed from power.
sm_endxpkuu4aa2gw8.jpeg
original image (680x510)
Added to the calendar on Monday Jan 6th, 2020 12:31 PM
