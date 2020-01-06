Trump has been impeached. He has ratcheted up the danger of war with Iran. Now let’s go all the way to drive Trump and the whole fascist regime from power.



EVERY DAY THAT THE TRUMP/PENCE REGIME REMAINS IN POWER THREATENS THE FUTURE OF HUMANITY AND THE PLANET.



Everyone with a conscience must face this hard truth.

But that alone is not enough—we must now ACT ON IT.

There is a way to remove this whole regime—the #OUTNOW Movement of sustained, non-violent protest that doesn’t stop until the regime has been removed from power. For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/4667141409...

