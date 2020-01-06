From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Anti-WarView other events for the week of 1/11/2020
|Trump/Pence Out Now! No War on Iran
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday January 11
|Time
|12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Curt Wechsler
|Location Details
|24th & Mission, San Francisco
|
Trump has been impeached. He has ratcheted up the danger of war with Iran. Now let’s go all the way to drive Trump and the whole fascist regime from power.
EVERY DAY THAT THE TRUMP/PENCE REGIME REMAINS IN POWER THREATENS THE FUTURE OF HUMANITY AND THE PLANET.
Everyone with a conscience must face this hard truth.
But that alone is not enough—we must now ACT ON IT.
There is a way to remove this whole regime—the #OUTNOW Movement of sustained, non-violent protest that doesn’t stop until the regime has been removed from power.
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/4667141409...
Added to the calendar on Monday Jan 6th, 2020 12:31 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network