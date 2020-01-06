



Also a report on "Trump: Pro-Israel, Anti-Palestinian and Anti-Semitic"



Trump has given the go-ahead to the racist Israeli government to step up its oppression of the Palestinian people. Trump pretends to be a friend of Jewish people, but his regime’s open racism has emboldened the most anti-Semitic and fascist elements.



Join us for reports and discussion of these crucial issues and help build the anti-war movement.



$3-10 donation, no one turned away for lack of funds.

Refreshments provided. Wheelchair accessible.



Facebook event:

