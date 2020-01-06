From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Date
|Friday January 10
|Time
|7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
|Event Type
|Speaker
|Organizer/Author
|Party for Socialism and Liberation
|sf [at] pslweb.org
|Phone
|415-821-6171
|Location Details
|2969 Mission St., near 26th St.
|
The Trump administration has declared war on Iran by assassinating the top military leader of that country, Qassem Solameini. There is no other explanation for a leader of another country than to initiate a new war. Such a war would quickly become regional and could turn into a global conflict of unpredictable scope and potentially the gravest consequences.
Also a report on "Trump: Pro-Israel, Anti-Palestinian and Anti-Semitic"
Trump has given the go-ahead to the racist Israeli government to step up its oppression of the Palestinian people. Trump pretends to be a friend of Jewish people, but his regime’s open racism has emboldened the most anti-Semitic and fascist elements.
Join us for reports and discussion of these crucial issues and help build the anti-war movement.
$3-10 donation, no one turned away for lack of funds.
Refreshments provided. Wheelchair accessible.
Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/events/620825532056299/
For more event information: http://www.pslweb.org
Added to the calendar on Monday Jan 6th, 2020 10:28 AM
