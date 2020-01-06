top
Mad Mob SF Meeting
Date Friday January 10
Time 2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Event Type Meeting
Organizer/AuthorRaia Small
Emailraia [at] sdaction.org
Phone415-546-1333 x308
Location Details
Senior and Disability Action
1360 Mission Street #400 (between 9th and 10th Streets)
San Francisco, CA 94103
Mad Mob SF is a group of mental health "consumers", peers....organizing to advocate for ourselves.

We will be planning our January 24th public kick off event at our January 10th meeting. We invite you to join us.

On December 4th, the SF Examiner published our op-ed in which we publicly introduced ourselves: https://www.sfexaminer.com/opinion/the-debate-over-mental-health-policy-needs-to-include-those-who-use-city-services/
For more event information: https://sdaction.org/programs/mad-mob-sf-m...

Added to the calendar on Monday Jan 6th, 2020 7:51 AM
