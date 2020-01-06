From the Open-Publishing Calendar
San Francisco | Health, Housing & Public Services
|Mad Mob SF Meeting
|Date
|Friday January 10
|Time
|2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
|Event Type
|Meeting
|Organizer/Author
|Raia Small
|raia [at] sdaction.org
|Phone
|415-546-1333 x308
|Location Details
|
Senior and Disability Action
1360 Mission Street #400 (between 9th and 10th Streets)
San Francisco, CA 94103
|
Mad Mob SF is a group of mental health "consumers", peers....organizing to advocate for ourselves.
We will be planning our January 24th public kick off event at our January 10th meeting. We invite you to join us.
On December 4th, the SF Examiner published our op-ed in which we publicly introduced ourselves: https://www.sfexaminer.com/opinion/the-debate-over-mental-health-policy-needs-to-include-those-who-use-city-services/
For more event information: https://sdaction.org/programs/mad-mob-sf-m...
