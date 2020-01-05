From the Open-Publishing Calendar
East Bay | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism
|Sunday January 12
|10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Eugene E Ruyle
|NPML, 6501 Telegraph Ave, Oakland (just North of Alcatraz Ave.)
Sunday Morning at the Marxist Library
What Is Socialism & What Good Is It?
Socialism takes many forms and all of them do better than capitalism in meeting the basic human needs of humanity. Our scientific analysis will stand as a critique of the shoddy scholarship and biased methodology of books like The Black Book of Communism and provide a more realistic view. We will focus on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, which provides a viable alternative to global capitalism, and Bernie-Style socialism, which is popular among youth in the United States but which has yet to understand its historic mission.
Speaker will be Eugene E Ruyle, Emeritus Professor of Anthropology, CSU Long Beach, currently with ICSS in Oakland. Gene will discuss his forthcoming book, Socialism for Americans: A Scientific Introduction to the Global Struggle for Socialism.
Sunday, Jan 12, 2020 – 10:30am-12:30pm
6501 Telegraph Ave, Oakland (just North of Alcatraz Ave.)
FREE — but we will pass the hat to support ICSS — FREE
About Sunday Morning at the Marxist Library
A weekly discussion series inspired by our respect for the work of Karl Marx and our belief that his work will remain as important for the class struggles of the future as they have been for the past.
For info or to subscribe to our weekly announcements,
Call Gene Ruyle at 510-332-3865 or email: cuyleruyle [at] mac.com
For our full schedule, go to icssmarx.org
