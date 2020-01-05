India: Chalking & The “Facebook Connection” Attack On Gayatri Khandhadai by APC

Gayatri Khandhadai, had a “Pakistan connection” since her Facebook page listed her as having collaborated with Bytes for All, Pakistan, a human rights organisation. He showed printed copies of her Facebook profile page along with another printed copy of Bytes for All’s association with the Association of All Pakistan Citizen Journalists. Vishwanathan said her "link to Pakistan" would be investigated.