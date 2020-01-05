



What is Cannabis Prisoners' National Fast Day? It's a day (2/2/20) in which all cannabis prisoners and their supporters (who are medically able) will participate in a 1-day fast (sunup til sundown) to raise awareness and call for an END TO CANNABIS PROHIBITION and the RELEASE OF ALL CANNABIS PRISONERS. Please join us in this peaceful protest. And encourage your family, friends, and community to participate as well! Together we are strong.



22 Years are Far TOO LONG for Operating a Medical Marijuana Dispensary ! FREE MY DAD!!!

