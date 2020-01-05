top
Cannabis Prisoners' National Fast Day
Date Sunday February 02
Time 7:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorJasmine & Friends
Location Details
Within and Beyond the Prison Walls
Message from Luke Scarmazzo re important "awareness" date in 2020:

What is Cannabis Prisoners' National Fast Day? It's a day (2/2/20) in which all cannabis prisoners and their supporters (who are medically able) will participate in a 1-day fast (sunup til sundown) to raise awareness and call for an END TO CANNABIS PROHIBITION and the RELEASE OF ALL CANNABIS PRISONERS. Please join us in this peaceful protest. And encourage your family, friends, and community to participate as well! Together we are strong.

22 Years are Far TOO LONG for Operating a Medical Marijuana Dispensary ! FREE MY DAD!!!
https://www.change.org/p/president-trump-please-free-my-dad

Cannabis Prisoners' National Fast Day - PLEASE PARTICIPATE!!
https://www.change.org/p/president-trump-please-free-my-dad/u/25395707

Luke Scarmazzo on Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/luke.scarmazzo

#CannabisPrisonersFastDay #CANDO #LifeforPot #Parents4Pot #NORML #FreedomGrow
luke-scarmazzo-2-2-20-day-of-action.jpg
Added to the calendar on Sunday Jan 5th, 2020 6:56 PM
