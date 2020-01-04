34th annual Holiday Appeal for Class-War Prisoners raises funds to support the Partisan Defense Committee's Prisoner Stipend Fund as solidarity with those imprisoned for standing up to racist capitalist repression and imperialist depredation. This is not charity–it’s an act of solidarity with those in prison. Their fight is our fight! See flyer for details on the prisoners.

$10 donation • $5 students or unemployed

Includes buffet dinner, silent art auction and updates on the prisoners

Added to the calendar on Saturday Jan 4th, 2020 2:23 PM