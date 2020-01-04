top
Related Categories: East Bay | Police State & Prisons
Holiday Appeal for Class-War Prisoners
Date Saturday January 25
Time 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type Fundraiser
Organizer/AuthorPartisan Defense Committee
Emailpdcbayarea [at] fastmail.net
Phone(510) 839-0852
Location Details
Oakstop, 1721 Broadway, Oakland near 19th St. BART stop
34th annual Holiday Appeal for Class-War Prisoners raises funds to support the Partisan Defense Committee's Prisoner Stipend Fund as solidarity with those imprisoned for standing up to racist capitalist repression and imperialist depredation. This is not charity–it’s an act of solidarity with those in prison. Their fight is our fight! See flyer for details on the prisoners.
$10 donation • $5 students or unemployed
Includes buffet dinner, silent art auction and updates on the prisoners
For more event information: http://partisandefense.org

Added to the calendar on Saturday Jan 4th, 2020 2:23 PM
by Partisan Defense Committee Saturday Jan 4th, 2020 2:23 PM
http://partisandefense.org
