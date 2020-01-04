From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Saturday January 25
|3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
|Fundraiser
|Partisan Defense Committee
|pdcbayarea [at] fastmail.net
|(510) 839-0852
|Oakstop, 1721 Broadway, Oakland near 19th St. BART stop
34th annual Holiday Appeal for Class-War Prisoners raises funds to support the Partisan Defense Committee's Prisoner Stipend Fund as solidarity with those imprisoned for standing up to racist capitalist repression and imperialist depredation. This is not charity–it’s an act of solidarity with those in prison. Their fight is our fight! See flyer for details on the prisoners.
$10 donation • $5 students or unemployed
Includes buffet dinner, silent art auction and updates on the prisoners
For more event information: http://partisandefense.org
