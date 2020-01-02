top
Central Valley
Central Valley
Related Categories: Central Valley | Education & Student Activism
20th Anniversary of Rosa Parks Day in California
by Khubaka, Michael Harris
Thursday Jan 2nd, 2020 5:31 PM
We are proud to continue the work this 20th Anniversary of Rosa Parks Day in California. Her birthday celebration is a special opportunity to recognize the profound changes throughout our society and reflect upon unfinished work toward forming a more perfect union, by ensuring her courage and her activism lives on.
Sacramento, California – 20 years ago, on the birthday of Rosa Louise McCauley Parks, California became the first state to recognize Rosa Parks Day.

Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at the California State Capitol, we will honor and celebrate our “Patron Saint” of the Women’s Political Council by reintroducing and recommitting to sharing the living legacy of Rosa Parks throughout the State of California and beyond.

For several years before her well deserved rest, October 2005, Southern California was the second home of Rosa Parks, where she would spend her winter months before returning back to her adopted home of Detroit, Michigan in the spring.

Rosa Parks was a lifelong member of the AME Church and NAACP with many close friends in the Great State of California who remember and share fond personal memories working side by side with the “Mother of the Modern Civil Rights Movement.”

December 2019, in the US Library of Congress, Thomas Jefferson Gallery, Washington D.C., introduced to the world a new exhibit showcasing the “authentic” lifelong legacy of Rosa Louise McCauley Parks. The amazing journey of service by Rosa Parks began as a teenage young woman in 1930’s in the “Heart of Dixie” rural Alabama and continued as a well seasoned woman who demonstrated her unyielding commitment to social justice and human rights, impacting the world.

California, the 5th largest economy in the world, has over 40 million residents and is the most populated U.S. state. California has the largest public school system in the country with over 6 million students in over 10,000 schools, employing over 250,000 teachers, administrators and support personnel who should learn the authentic legacy of Rosa Louise McCauley Parks.

