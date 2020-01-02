From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|January 2020: Join the #OutNow Movement
|Date
|Sunday January 05
|Time
|3:30 PM - 5:30 PM
|Event Type
|Meeting
|Organizer/Author
|Curt Wechsler
|Location Details
|First Unitarian Universalist Center, Kincaid Room, 1187 Franklin Street, San Francisco
|
Come to a mass organizing meeting to dig into and plan how to develop the week after week movement of sustained mass protests involving a broad diversity of people demanding Trump/Pence Out NOW!
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/3268531249...
Added to the calendar on Thursday Jan 2nd, 2020 3:37 PM
