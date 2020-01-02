



Plus, Trump: Pro-Israel, Anti-Palestinian and Anti-Semitic



The Trump administration has given the go-ahead to the racist Israeli government to step up its oppression of the Palestinian people. Trump pretends to be a friend of Jewish people, but his regime’s open racism has emboldened the most anti-Semitic and fascist elements in society, and is the main cause of the sharp rise in deadly attacks on Jewish people across the country.



Join us for presentations and discussion on these critical issues.



$3-10 donation, no one turned away for lack of funds.

Refreshments provided. Wheelchair accessible.



Facebook event:

Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/events/620825532056299/ For more event information: http://www.pslweb.org

