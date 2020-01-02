From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Forum "Deepening Crisis in Iraq - The People Rise Up!"
|Friday January 10
|7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
|Speaker
|Party for Socialism and Liberation
|sf [at] pslweb.org
|415-821-6171
|2969 Mission St., near 26th St.
The U.S. has been waging war on Iraq since 1990 and occupying the country since 2003. Now the Iraqi people are rising up.
Plus, Trump: Pro-Israel, Anti-Palestinian and Anti-Semitic
The Trump administration has given the go-ahead to the racist Israeli government to step up its oppression of the Palestinian people. Trump pretends to be a friend of Jewish people, but his regime’s open racism has emboldened the most anti-Semitic and fascist elements in society, and is the main cause of the sharp rise in deadly attacks on Jewish people across the country.
Join us for presentations and discussion on these critical issues.
$3-10 donation, no one turned away for lack of funds.
Refreshments provided. Wheelchair accessible.
Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/events/620825532056299/
For more event information: http://www.pslweb.org
Added to the calendar on Thursday Jan 2nd, 2020 2:50 PM
