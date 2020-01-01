ATTN: Concord residents,



Attend this council meeting to tell Lennar and city council that you are in solidarity with labor, and that there must be a Project Labor Agreement (PLA) for the Concord Reuse Project. A PLA would ensure the highering of local workers, an internship program, fair wages and better working conditions. Lennar has stopped negotiations with the unions, and wishes to move forward on developing the former naval weapons station without a PLA.



At this next council meeting, council will have to make an important decision. Either stand with the unions and put pressure on Lennar, or to allow corporate greed to dictate highering practices and working conditions in the Reuse Project. Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jan 1st, 2020 9:33 PM