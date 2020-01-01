top
East Bay
East Bay
protest cheer
Concord: Solidarity with Unions
Date Tuesday January 07
Time 6:30 PM - 10:30 PM
Event Type Protest
Location Details
Concord City Council Chambers
1950 Parkside Drive
ATTN: Concord residents,

Attend this council meeting to tell Lennar and city council that you are in solidarity with labor, and that there must be a Project Labor Agreement (PLA) for the Concord Reuse Project. A PLA would ensure the highering of local workers, an internship program, fair wages and better working conditions. Lennar has stopped negotiations with the unions, and wishes to move forward on developing the former naval weapons station without a PLA.

At this next council meeting, council will have to make an important decision. Either stand with the unions and put pressure on Lennar, or to allow corporate greed to dictate highering practices and working conditions in the Reuse Project.
