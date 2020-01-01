Solidarity is not a Business by Thomas Gebauer

Wednesday Jan 1st, 2020 1:36 PM

Private charity is the result of neoliberalism. Real services of general interest need global solutions... Ensuring that school buildings and education are intact is not a private responsibility, but a public one. It would be a mistake not to always insist on this public responsibility. Only in this way can human rights be realized... The global stands in relation to the local.