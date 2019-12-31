From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|11th Annual Oscar Grant Vigil: Gone But Not Forgotten
|Wednesday January 01
|12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
|Vigil/Ritual
|Oscar Grant Foundation
Fruitvale BART station
3401 E 12th St, Oakland 94601
We want to remember the life of Oscar and as we remember his life there are others who lost their life by community violence. We want to remember them as well. This year we will have a family who lost their son on the same day as Oscar. Help us remember him as well.
Come out and support
Youth Speakers | Poets | Artists | Community Leaders | Activists | Lawyers | Educators | Family & Friends
Commemorating the Life of Oscar Grant. We are ALL Oscar Grant!
Gone But Not Forgotten
For more event information: http://www.oscargrantfoundation.org
