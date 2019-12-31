We want to remember the life of Oscar and as we remember his life there are others who lost their life by community violence. We want to remember them as well. This year we will have a family who lost their son on the same day as Oscar. Help us remember him as well.



Come out and support



Youth Speakers | Poets | Artists | Community Leaders | Activists | Lawyers | Educators | Family & Friends



Commemorating the Life of Oscar Grant. We are ALL Oscar Grant!



Gone But Not Forgotten For more event information: http://www.oscargrantfoundation.org

