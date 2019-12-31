top
protest cheer
11th Annual Oscar Grant Vigil: Gone But Not Forgotten
Date Wednesday January 01
Time 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/AuthorOscar Grant Foundation
Location Details
Fruitvale BART station
3401 E 12th St, Oakland 94601
We want to remember the life of Oscar and as we remember his life there are others who lost their life by community violence. We want to remember them as well. This year we will have a family who lost their son on the same day as Oscar. Help us remember him as well.

Come out and support

Youth Speakers | Poets | Artists | Community Leaders | Activists | Lawyers | Educators | Family & Friends

Commemorating the Life of Oscar Grant. We are ALL Oscar Grant!

Gone But Not Forgotten
For more event information: http://www.oscargrantfoundation.org

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Dec 31st, 2019 5:45 PM
