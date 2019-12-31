top
South Bay
South Bay
U.S. Sanctions: The Weaponization of the Global Financial System
Date Sunday January 05
Time 10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorHumanist Community in Silicon Valley
Location Details
Mountain View Community Center
201 South Rengstorff Avenue
Mountain View CA 94040
While wars have historically been fought with soldiers and guns, the sole superpower has realized its monopoly ability to wage financial war through sanctions and embargoes against its perceived enemies around the world -- Iran, North Korea, Cuba, Venezuela, Nicaragua, Russia, Syria, Gaza. How and why does the United States alone exercise this extraterritorial power to such devastating effect?

Dr. Sharat G. Lin is a research fellow at the San José Peace and Justice Center. He writes and lectures on global political economy, labor migration, the Middle East, and public health. He has visited all of the countries under U.S. sanctions and observed the consequences of sanctions and embargoes.

After the Forum, please join us for a lunch at 12:30pm. The lunch is complimentary for first-time visitors and students.

Sponsored by the Humanist Community in Silicon Valley

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/humanistcommsv/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/HumanistCommSV/
Website: http://www.humanists.org/blog/
Videos of previous forums: https://vimeo.com/hcsv/
For more event information: https://www.meetup.com/humanistcommunity/e...

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Dec 31st, 2019 3:52 PM
