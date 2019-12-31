top
San Francisco
San Francisco
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: San Francisco | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism
View other events for the week of 1/ 5/2020
The US Needs A Marshall Plan For Central America
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Sunday January 05
Time 9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorUUSF Sunday Forum
Location Details
U U Center 1187 Franklin/Geary Streets
How much longer will we watch the suffering and inhumanity before
we agree that we need to do something right.
Tom Gallagher former Mass. State Rep. ,President of PDA SF and
author will attempt to answer this question as he presents his
proposal of a Marshall Plan For Central America.
In truth the answer requires a vision of the future, along with an
understanding of the past extending beyond the headlines.
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Dec 31st, 2019 11:37 AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 144.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code