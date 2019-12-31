From the Open-Publishing Calendar
The US Needs A Marshall Plan For Central America
|Sunday January 05
|9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
|UUSF Sunday Forum
|U U Center 1187 Franklin/Geary Streets
How much longer will we watch the suffering and inhumanity before
we agree that we need to do something right.
Tom Gallagher former Mass. State Rep. ,President of PDA SF and
author will attempt to answer this question as he presents his
proposal of a Marshall Plan For Central America.
In truth the answer requires a vision of the future, along with an
understanding of the past extending beyond the headlines.
