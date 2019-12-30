From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Publish to Newswire Add an Event

ALEC, Lumina & The Downsizing & Corporatization of City College of San Francisco by Labor Video Project

Monday Dec 30th, 2019 9:24 AM In a report on San Francisco Community College a panel talk about the corporatization and organized destruction of the college by the Chancellor Mark Rocha. The panel looks at how this is being organized by. the California Democrats in the legislature who have been colluding with ALEC and the Lumina Foundation.



Panelists included Simon Hanson, Professor Biology Department, Edgar Torres, Chair of the Latin American and Latino Studies Department and Rick Baum who is a part-time Political Science instructor and member of AFT 2121.



The panelists look at the role of the Lumina Foundation and. ALEC in the corporatization of not just CCSF but the entire community college system in California and nationally.



The forum was held at the Howard Zinn Book Fair at the Mission City College Campus.



CCSF Chancellor Mark Rocha with the support of CCSF Board of Trustees are selling off the campuses to developers. They are also working with privatizers SF Mayor London Breed and developers to turn over the SF PUC owned Balboa Reservoir to Avalon for million dollar condos.

Former President Barak Obama and his Education Secretary Arne Duncan led the national campaign to privatize education with charters and testing profiting companies like Pearson Inc.

Speculators and developers who run the City of San Francisco and the Mayor London Breed's planning commission want more gentrification to benefit the banks, developers and speculators. Working class students and their families are being driven out of San Francisco by these privatizers.

California governors including Gavin Newsom and the Democratic-controlled legislature have been colluding with the rightwing political operation ALEC and the Lumina Foundation to corporatize and privatize the California Community College system.

There have been many rallies and marches against the attacks on SF City College but the billionaires and their allies who run the Board of Trustees and the City Of San Francisco want to privatize and destroy the community college.

The privatizer agenda of "Race To The Top" was pushed by Barak Obama and the billionaires who want to privatize all public education including California Community Colleges