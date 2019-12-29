From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Date
|Sunday January 26
|Time
|9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
|Event Type
|Speaker
|Organizer/Author
|Unitarian Universalist Sunday Morning Forum
|Location Details
|
Unitarian Universalist Society of San Francisco
1187 Franklin St. @ Geary Blvd.
San Francisco
|
San Francisco is currently in two campaigns for better mental health care: for the homeless, using city funds; and through Kaiser Permanente. Our speaker is an active Unitarian Universalist with roots in the Bay Area as well as experience as a professor of Public Health at the Univ. of Minnesota. Her award-winning book, The Crusade for Forgotten Souls, concerns a campaign led by Unitarians in Minnesota in the late 1940s and early 1950s that was remarkably successful – so much so that Rev. John Buehrens has called it an “historical guidebook to successful social action in this or any other area of needed change in public policy.” John Buehrens will introduce Professor Foote and moderate the discussion.
Added to the calendar on Sunday Dec 29th, 2019 11:47 PM
