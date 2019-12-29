From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Global Justice & Anti-CapitalismView other events for the week of 1/ 5/2020
|Group Discussion: 2019-2020: The Year in Review and Preview
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Sunday January 05
|Time
|10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
|Event Type
|Panel Discussion
|Organizer/Author
|Eugene E Ruyle
|cuyleruyle [at] mac.com
|Phone
|510-332-3865
|Location Details
|
NPML
6501 Telegraph Ave, Oakland
(just North of Alcatraz Ave.)
|
Sunday Morning at the Marxist Library
Group Discussion: 2019-2020
The Year in Review and Preview
Time to get together, talk about what happened in 2019, and discuss our hopes, fears, and tasks for 2020. Everyone is welcome to participate in the discussion.
Sunday, Jan 5, 2020 – 10:30am-12:30pm
6501 Telegraph Ave, Oakland (just North of Alcatraz Ave.)
FREE — but we will pass the hat to support ICSS — FREE
About Sunday Morning at the Marxist Library
A weekly discussion series inspired by our respect for the work of Karl Marx and our belief that his work will remain as important for the class struggles of the future as they have been for the past.
For info or to subscribe to our weekly announcements,
Call Gene Ruyle at 510-332-3865 or email: cuyleruyle [at] mac.com
For our full schedule, go to icssmarx.org
Labor donated by ICSS volunteers
For more event information: http://icssmarx.org
Added to the calendar on Sunday Dec 29th, 2019 4:28 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network