top
Peninsula
Peninsula
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: Peninsula | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism
View other events for the week of 1/ 9/2020
Protest at Facebook Headquarters
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Thursday January 09
Time 4:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorMultiple Organizers
Location Details
Facebook HQ
1601 Willow Rd, Menlo Park, California 94025
Ironically we have created a Facebook Event page.

This year’s US presidential elections are in jeopardy—in part because San Francisco Bay Area technology company Facebook refuses to take responsibility for the lies, hate, and disinformation that are being spread using its platform.

Facebook refuses to take down advertisements by US politicians that feature even the most blatant falsehoods. And its efforts to stop the spread of toxic hate and disinformation that have created a climate of fear for immigrants, suppressed voter turnout among African Americans, and threaten the upcoming US census count are too little, too late.

Facebook must immediately take down deceptive political advertising and implement policies to prevent the spread of disinformation and hatred on its platform. The US government should also regulate Facebook and other technology platforms to safeguard our democracy.

Endorsed by Media Alliance, Global Exchange, MediaJustice, CODEPINK, CREDO Action, Indivisible SF Peninsula/CA-14, Indivisible Healdsburg, FacebookBlackout2020.com, Free Press Action, SumOfUs, RYSE, Vigil for Democracy, Coastside United for Action, Courage Campaign, Raging Grannies Action League, and others.

For more info or to add your organization as an endorser, contact andreabuffa2006 [at] gmail.com
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2303769549...

Added to the calendar on Sunday Dec 29th, 2019 3:23 AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 154.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code