



This year’s US presidential elections are in jeopardy—in part because San Francisco Bay Area technology company Facebook refuses to take responsibility for the lies, hate, and disinformation that are being spread using its platform.



Facebook refuses to take down advertisements by US politicians that feature even the most blatant falsehoods. And its efforts to stop the spread of toxic hate and disinformation that have created a climate of fear for immigrants, suppressed voter turnout among African Americans, and threaten the upcoming US census count are too little, too late.



Facebook must immediately take down deceptive political advertising and implement policies to prevent the spread of disinformation and hatred on its platform. The US government should also regulate Facebook and other technology platforms to safeguard our democracy.



Endorsed by Media Alliance, Global Exchange, MediaJustice, CODEPINK, CREDO Action, Indivisible SF Peninsula/CA-14, Indivisible Healdsburg, FacebookBlackout2020.com, Free Press Action, SumOfUs, RYSE, Vigil for Democracy, Coastside United for Action, Courage Campaign, Raging Grannies Action League, and others.



For more info or to add your organization as an endorser, contact andreabuffa2006 [at] gmail.com Ironically we have created a Facebook Event page.

