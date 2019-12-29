top
Peninsula
One-Hour Afternoon Rally in Solidarity with Women's March
Date Saturday January 18
Time 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorRaging Grannies and others
Emailinfo [at] raginggrannies.com
Location Details
300 So. El Camino Real
(corner of 3rd ave and El Camino)
San Mateo, CA 94402
This has become an exciting annual event with your hosts San Mateo Peace Action, Indivisible CA-14, and the Raging Grannies.

There will be a singalong, chanting, and a chance to make posters too. Bring your own or make one at the rally we will have some supplies available. ****BE SURE LETTERING IS LARGE AND BOLD ON ANY SIGN YOU MAKE*** We will display signs to traffic on the El Camino.

This will be short rally, with a lot of excitement packed into one-hour.

Singers, musicians, spoken word artists are welcome to lead songs or perform. Last year we had spontaneous performances by rally participants (in addition to the Raging Grannies' singalong), making it all the more fun. Contact us so we can put you on the schedule if you wish to perform!

Contact us for parking advice.
