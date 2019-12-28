EBALDC is in violation of Oakland’s Fire Marshal imposed Fire Watch at Effie’s House tenantsrule [at] yahoo.com)

Saturday Dec 28th, 2019 6:34 PM by Lynda Carson

Due to a lack of transparency and the failure of EBALDC management at Effie’s House to provide information or documentation to the tenants as to why they are in presently in violation of the Fire Watch that was ordered by the Oakland Fire Marshal, it is clear that the tenants have been placed at risk, and it is advisable that EBALDC needs to resolve this problem immediately!