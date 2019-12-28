top
We Won It! Anchor Steam Brewery ILWU Local 6 Workers Get A Union & A Contract
by Labor Video Project
Saturday Dec 28th, 2019 12:19 AM
Workers at Anchor Steam Brewery voted to join ILWU Local 6 in March and voted to accept a union contract in December 2019.
ilwu_anchor_steam_workers.jpeg
On Feb 7, 2019 union supporters of the ILWU Local 6 sent a letter to Anchor Steam Brewing management asking the company to recognize ILWU Local 6 as the workers union.

Instead, the company, which is owned by Japanese brewer Sapporo initially tried to stall and fight the union. They also lost the vote on union recognition with workers voting on March 2019, 31-16 to support the ILWU.

In late December 2019 with 52 voting workers, 49 chose to ratify a proposed union contract. This will not only hike their wages but give them union conditions and benefits.

ILWU Local 6 Anchor Steam bartenders Blake Dahlstrom and Patrick Machel talk to KPFA WorkWeek host Steve Zeltzer about why they decided to join the ILWU Local 6 and what the lessons of their successful unionization have been.

They are already talking with workers at other micro-breweries about becoming unionized.

Additional media.

UNION TIME At Anchor Steam-ILWU Raises The Anchor In SF!
WorkWeek Radio
Production of Labor Video Project
§CWA AFA President Sara Nelson Supported Anchor Steam Workers
by Labor Video Project Saturday Dec 28th, 2019 12:19 AM
ilwu_6_anchor_sara_nelson.jpeg
Sara Nelson, president of CWA AFA went to the brewery to support the workers in their fight for a union and contract.
§Supporters at store with Sign
by Labor Video Project Saturday Dec 28th, 2019 12:19 AM
ilwu6_sign_we_support.jpeg
Many signs were put up at SF stores to back the workers.
§Anchor Steam Brewery Workers Used Social Media To Build Support
by Labor Video Project Saturday Dec 28th, 2019 12:19 AM
sm_ilwu_6_anchor_instagram.jpg
original image (1080x1080)
ILWU Local 6 Anchor Brewery workers used social media to get the word out and build support
§ILWU Local 6 Anchor Steam Workers Drink-in
by Labor Video Project Saturday Dec 28th, 2019 12:19 AM
sm_ilwu6_anchor_workers_drink-in.jpg
original image (816x1056)
Solidarity Drink-in Events were held at the brewery to build support for their union campaign.
§ILWU Local 6 Anchor Steam Bargaining Committee
by Labor Video Project Saturday Dec 28th, 2019 12:19 AM
sm_ilwu6_anchor_bargaining_team.jpg
original image (1080x874)
The ILWU Local 6 Anchor Steam bargaining committee was successful in getting a contract that contained what many workers wanted.
§An Injury To One Is An Injury To All
by Labor Video Project Saturday Dec 28th, 2019 12:19 AM
ilwu_an_injurty_to_one.jpeg
The Anchor Steam workers chose ILWU because of it's more democratic tradition and militancy
