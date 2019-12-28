From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Publish to Newswire Add an Event

We Won It! Anchor Steam Brewery ILWU Local 6 Workers Get A Union & A Contract by Labor Video Project

Saturday Dec 28th, 2019 12:19 AM Workers at Anchor Steam Brewery voted to join ILWU Local 6 in March and voted to accept a union contract in December 2019.



Instead, the company, which is owned by Japanese brewer Sapporo initially tried to stall and fight the union. They also lost the vote on union recognition with workers voting on March 2019, 31-16 to support the ILWU.



In late December 2019 with 52 voting workers, 49 chose to ratify a proposed union contract. This will not only hike their wages but give them union conditions and benefits.



ILWU Local 6 Anchor Steam bartenders Blake Dahlstrom and Patrick Machel talk to KPFA WorkWeek host Steve Zeltzer about why they decided to join the ILWU Local 6 and what the lessons of their successful unionization have been.



They are already talking with workers at other micro-breweries about becoming unionized.



Additional media.



UNION TIME At Anchor Steam-ILWU Raises The Anchor In SF!

https://youtu.be/0nxji8aO6B8



WorkWeek Radio

https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio



Production of Labor Video Project

Sara Nelson, president of CWA AFA went to the brewery to support the workers in their fight for a union and contract.

Many signs were put up at SF stores to back the workers.

ILWU Local 6 Anchor Brewery workers used social media to get the word out and build support

Solidarity Drink-in Events were held at the brewery to build support for their union campaign.

The ILWU Local 6 Anchor Steam bargaining committee was successful in getting a contract that contained what many workers wanted.

The Anchor Steam workers chose ILWU because of it's more democratic tradition and militancy