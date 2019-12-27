From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|No More NAFTA's-Rally At Feinsteins's SF Mansion To Protest USMCA-NAFTA 2.0
1/15/20 No More NAFTA's-Rally At Feinsteins's SF Mansion To Protest USMCA-NAFTA 2.0
SF Press Conference & Rally To Oppose USMCA-NAFTA 2.0
Wednesday, January 15, 2019, 4:00 PM
2460 Lyon St.
San Francisco
Congress recently passed the United States, Mexico Canada treaty USMCA known as NAFTA 2.0. It will allow continued outsourcing, privatization, and deregulation of labor and environmental standards. It will not stop the outsourcing of US jobs to non-union and slave labor conditions at Mexican plants.
Mexico under NAFTA has privatized the ejidos, railroads, telecom, mines, and part of the oil industry. Their agriculture has also been destroyed by the mass importation of US subsidized
corn, corn syrup, and Walmarts which have wiped out large parts of their economy.
The agreement continues to allow US oil and gas companies to continue to drill and take over the resources in Mexican while having no climate protections for Mexico, the US or Canada. It also prohibits Mexico from even labeling agricultural products to protect the health and safety of the Mexican people. It also allows the US to continue to discriminate against Mexican workers in the United States.
USMCA NAFTA 2.0 has been supported by the US Chamber of Commerce, Trump, Nancy Pelosi, most Democrats and AFL-CIO president Trumka. While Trumka is supporting it the IAM Machinists and the United Electrical Workers UE are opposing it.
It is also opposed by the environmental organizations including Earthjustice, Food and Water Action, Friends of the Earth, Greenpeace, the League of Conservation Voters, the Natural Resources Defense Council, Oil Change International, the Sierra Club and the Sunrise Movement.
"We cannot afford to lock ourselves into a multi-decade deal that ignores climate change and helps corporate polluters,”
Multi-millionaire US Senator Diane Feinstein who is worth more than $94 million and whose husband Richard Blum who is worth over $1 billion has supported agricultural billionaires in
California and wants more “guest workers” H-2A guest-worker program who are indentured workers.
Many workers trying to build independent unions have also been fired in Mexico in Montamoros, Tecate and GM workers in Silao yet the Mexican government refuses to enforce the labor laws they already have passed.
We need to build direct links with US workers and farmers including the Driscoll's farmworkers in Baja who work for $7 a day and are supporting a boycott of Driscoll’s berries.
Feinstein who is supported by the farm owners and industrial agriculture will be voting on this bill early this year in the Senate and we are calling on this anti-labor, corporate trade agreement to be rejected.
Initiated by
United Public Workers For Action http://www.upwa.info
Al Rojas, Co-founder UFWA and VP of LCLAA Sacramento
For more info or to endorse:
info [at] upwa.info
IAM Machinists Union to Congress: Vote ‘No’ on USMCA
https://www.goiam.org/press-releases/machinists-union-to-congress-vote-no-on-usmca/?fbclid=IwAR1iAs2EQilNRCVpefDcs1CVc1lGCzpPlioK1ihMy0cnOVDaES85j-3ESS4
UE Opposes USMCA: We’re still waiting for a trade deal that benefits working people
https://www.ueunion.org/political-action/2019/still-waiting-for-a-trade-deal-that-benefits-working-people
NAFTA Deal Is Unacceptable Template for the Future,
https://www.citizenstrade.org/ctc/blog/2019/12/13/nafta-deal-unacceptable-template-for-future-trade-agreements/?fbclid=IwAR0wIKokykQQx6mvg8si8f3x62kFfhHYa-65ZG1GeMEjgP6k64U91DR5t9o
Green groups urge lawmakers to oppose USMCA
https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/474504-green-groups-urge-lawmakers-to-oppose-usmca
How America Is Causing Global Obesity, China, Mexico & USMCS/NAFTA with Hasan Minhaj
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kmo6lZcdkO0
For more event information: http://www.upwa.info
§San Quintin Worker Calling For Boycott of Driscoll's Berries
USMCA like NAFTA allows the continued exploitation and slave labor conditions for Mexico farm workers including Driscoll's workers in Baja, California. Farm bosses like USMCA NAFTA 2.0 because it allows continued privatization and lack of protections for consumers of agricultural and food products from Mexico. Mexico uses chemicals and pesticides that are not allowed in the US. These chemicals end up in the foods and poison unsuspected consumers in Mexico, Canada, and the US.
GM fired Mexico Sila GM assembly plant workers who took action in solidarity with US GM strikers. They also opposed outsourcing at their plant. GM and VW have hundreds of thousands of outsourced workers at their plants who work at even lower wages with no protections with slave labor conditions. USMCA does not change these union-busting slave labor conditions.
