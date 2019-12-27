



SF Press Conference & Rally To Oppose USMCA-NAFTA 2.0

Wednesday, January 15, 2019, 4:00 PM

2460 Lyon St.

San Francisco





Congress recently passed the United States, Mexico Canada treaty USMCA known as NAFTA 2.0. It will allow continued outsourcing, privatization, and deregulation of labor and environmental standards. It will not stop the outsourcing of US jobs to non-union and slave labor conditions at Mexican plants.



Mexico under NAFTA has privatized the ejidos, railroads, telecom, mines, and part of the oil industry. Their agriculture has also been destroyed by the mass importation of US subsidized



corn, corn syrup, and Walmarts which have wiped out large parts of their economy.



The agreement continues to allow US oil and gas companies to continue to drill and take over the resources in Mexican while having no climate protections for Mexico, the US or Canada. It also prohibits Mexico from even labeling agricultural products to protect the health and safety of the Mexican people. It also allows the US to continue to discriminate against Mexican workers in the United States.





USMCA NAFTA 2.0 has been supported by the US Chamber of Commerce, Trump, Nancy Pelosi, most Democrats and AFL-CIO president Trumka. While Trumka is supporting it the IAM Machinists and the United Electrical Workers UE are opposing it.



It is also opposed by the environmental organizations including Earthjustice, Food and Water Action, Friends of the Earth, Greenpeace, the League of Conservation Voters, the Natural Resources Defense Council, Oil Change International, the Sierra Club and the Sunrise Movement.

"We cannot afford to lock ourselves into a multi-decade deal that ignores climate change and helps corporate polluters,”



Multi-millionaire US Senator Diane Feinstein who is worth more than $94 million and whose husband Richard Blum who is worth over $1 billion has supported agricultural billionaires in

California and wants more “guest workers” H-2A guest-worker program who are indentured workers.



Many workers trying to build independent unions have also been fired in Mexico in Montamoros, Tecate and GM workers in Silao yet the Mexican government refuses to enforce the labor laws they already have passed.



We need to build direct links with US workers and farmers including the Driscoll's farmworkers in Baja who work for $7 a day and are supporting a boycott of Driscoll’s berries.



Feinstein who is supported by the farm owners and industrial agriculture will be voting on this bill early this year in the Senate and we are calling on this anti-labor, corporate trade agreement to be rejected.



Initiated by



United Public Workers For Action

Al Rojas, Co-founder UFWA and VP of LCLAA Sacramento



For more info or to endorse:

info [at] upwa.info



IAM Machinists Union to Congress: Vote ‘No’ on USMCA

https://www.goiam.org/press-releases/machinists-union-to-congress-vote-no-on-usmca/?fbclid=IwAR1iAs2EQilNRCVpefDcs1CVc1lGCzpPlioK1ihMy0cnOVDaES85j-3ESS4



UE Opposes USMCA: We’re still waiting for a trade deal that benefits working people

https://www.ueunion.org/political-action/2019/still-waiting-for-a-trade-deal-that-benefits-working-people



NAFTA Deal Is Unacceptable Template for the Future,

https://www.citizenstrade.org/ctc/blog/2019/12/13/nafta-deal-unacceptable-template-for-future-trade-agreements/?fbclid=IwAR0wIKokykQQx6mvg8si8f3x62kFfhHYa-65ZG1GeMEjgP6k64U91DR5t9o



Green groups urge lawmakers to oppose USMCA

https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/474504-green-groups-urge-lawmakers-to-oppose-usmca





How America Is Causing Global Obesity, China, Mexico & USMCS/NAFTA with Hasan Minhaj

