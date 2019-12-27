On December, 28, 2011, the Turkish military bombed a convoy of villagers conducting cross-border trading between Turkey and Iraq, claiming they were members of the PKK. 34 civilians, mostly children, were killed that day.



Bay Area Mesopotamia Solidarity Committee invites you to a screening of the documentary film I Remember (BÎRA MI’ TÊTIN) (38min). The film tells the story of the Roboski massacre with the voices of the survivors from this Kurdish village, nestled in the mountains on the Turkish-Iraqi border.



On the anniversary of the massacre we will be raising money for the survivors, specifically for the education costs of the children. Please come ready to donate but as with all of our events no one will be turned away for lack of funds.



We will also videoconference with the filmmaker Selim Yıldız after the film.



Stay tuned for our upcoming Bay-Meso film series.



Save the date for the annual Newroz Bonfire at Ocean Beach on March 21, 2020.



