top
East Bay
East Bay
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: East Bay | Anti-War | Media Activism & Independent Media
View other events for the week of 12/28/2019
I Remember (BÎRA MI’ TÊTIN) screening
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday December 28
Time 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type Screening
Organizer/AuthorTamarack Oakland
Location Details
Tamarack
1501 Harrison St.
Oakland
On December, 28, 2011, the Turkish military bombed a convoy of villagers conducting cross-border trading between Turkey and Iraq, claiming they were members of the PKK. 34 civilians, mostly children, were killed that day.

Bay Area Mesopotamia Solidarity Committee invites you to a screening of the documentary film I Remember (BÎRA MI’ TÊTIN) (38min). The film tells the story of the Roboski massacre with the voices of the survivors from this Kurdish village, nestled in the mountains on the Turkish-Iraqi border.

On the anniversary of the massacre we will be raising money for the survivors, specifically for the education costs of the children. Please come ready to donate but as with all of our events no one will be turned away for lack of funds.

We will also videoconference with the filmmaker Selim Yıldız after the film.

Stay tuned for our upcoming Bay-Meso film series.

Save the date for the annual Newroz Bonfire at Ocean Beach on March 21, 2020.

-----------------------------

Tamarack is a collectively run bar and restaurant, serving simple and delicious comfort food with inspiration from all over the world. Our menu includes affordable rotating craft cocktails focused on house made ingredients, in addition to a selection of local beer, wine, and premium liquor. We see the communal act of eating, drinking, and being together as a foundation for growing friendships and building the world of our dreams.
sm_tamarack_bi__ra_mi____te__tin.jpeg
original image (1805x1805)
For more event information: https://tamarackoakland.com/

Added to the calendar on Friday Dec 27th, 2019 1:34 AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 154.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code