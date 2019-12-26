Other



Opening Reception: Feb 1, 2020 (RSVP here:



This exhibit explores the experiences and events at Tule Lake, the only Japanese American Segregation Center of WWII. The traveling exhibition probes the complexity of this unique Japanese American confinement site, which was located in Newell, CA.



Content provided by Exhibit Envoy:

Art of Survival is being supported in part by a Preservation of Japanese American Confinement Sites Grant administered by the National Park Service, Department of the Interior.

Added to the calendar on Thursday Dec 26th, 2019 3:57 PM