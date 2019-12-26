From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|"The Art of Survival: Enduring the Turmoil of Tule Lake" Opening Reception
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday February 01
|Time
|6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
|Event Type
|Other
|Organizer/Author
|Akemi Chan-Imai
|Location Details
|
Oakland Asian Cultural Center, 388 9th St. Ste 290, Oakland, CA 94607
Located inside the Pacific Renaissance Plaza on the 2nd floor.
|
Exhibition Dates: Jan 31-Mar 1, 2020
Opening Reception: Feb 1, 2020 (RSVP here: https://oacc.liveimpact.org/li/8737/sevent/evt/home/132058/69)
This exhibit explores the experiences and events at Tule Lake, the only Japanese American Segregation Center of WWII. The traveling exhibition probes the complexity of this unique Japanese American confinement site, which was located in Newell, CA.
Content provided by Exhibit Envoy: http://www.exhibitenvoy.org
Art of Survival is being supported in part by a Preservation of Japanese American Confinement Sites Grant administered by the National Park Service, Department of the Interior.
Further support provided by The Oregon Community Foundation, Fred W. Fields Fund; Klamath Tourism Grant; Klamath Arts Council Grant; and generous donations by Denshō Digital Archives, Japanese American Museum of San Jose, Tule Lake Committee members Jimi Yamaichi and Hiroshi Shimizu, and Hiroshi Watanabe. This traveling exhibition was made in cooperation with the Tule Lake Unit of WWII Valor in the Pacific National Monument, Lava Beds National Monument, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
For more event information: http://oacc.cc
Added to the calendar on Thursday Dec 26th, 2019 3:57 PM
