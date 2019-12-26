top
East Bay
East Bay
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: East Bay | Arts + Action | Racial Justice
View other events for the week of 2/ 1/2020
"The Art of Survival: Enduring the Turmoil of Tule Lake" Opening Reception
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday February 01
Time 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorAkemi Chan-Imai
Location Details
Oakland Asian Cultural Center, 388 9th St. Ste 290, Oakland, CA 94607
Located inside the Pacific Renaissance Plaza on the 2nd floor.
Exhibition Dates: Jan 31-Mar 1, 2020
Opening Reception: Feb 1, 2020 (RSVP here: https://oacc.liveimpact.org/li/8737/sevent/evt/home/132058/69)

This exhibit explores the experiences and events at Tule Lake, the only Japanese American Segregation Center of WWII. The traveling exhibition probes the complexity of this unique Japanese American confinement site, which was located in Newell, CA.

Content provided by Exhibit Envoy: http://www.exhibitenvoy.org
Art of Survival is being supported in part by a Preservation of Japanese American Confinement Sites Grant administered by the National Park Service, Department of the Interior.
Further support provided by The Oregon Community Foundation, Fred W. Fields Fund; Klamath Tourism Grant; Klamath Arts Council Grant; and generous donations by Denshō Digital Archives, Japanese American Museum of San Jose, Tule Lake Committee members Jimi Yamaichi and Hiroshi Shimizu, and Hiroshi Watanabe. This traveling exhibition was made in cooperation with the Tule Lake Unit of WWII Valor in the Pacific National Monument, Lava Beds National Monument, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
For more event information: http://oacc.cc

Added to the calendar on Thursday Dec 26th, 2019 3:57 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 154.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code