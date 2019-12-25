top
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Health, Housing & Public Services | Police State & Prisons
Winter Shelter Suggestions for Community Action
by Robert Norse (rnorse3 [at] hotmail.com)
Wednesday Dec 25th, 2019 8:15 PM
Here's the flyer version of a regularly updated series of suggestions I make when announcing my twice-weekly netcast show on Free Radio Santa Cruz at freakradio.org. The shows are archived as audible files at http://www.huffsantacruz.org/Lostshows.html with content summarized at http://huffsantacruz.org/wordpress/category/huff-communications/ .
lies_that_betrayed_shelter_for_70.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (761.8KB)
This flyer was distributed today at the MAH Xmas meal and remains current (unfortunately) through the winter
http://www.huffsantacruz.org
