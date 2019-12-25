From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Environment & Forest Defense | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Immigrant Rights
|Climate Disruption, Migration, and the Rise of Walls
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday February 01
|Time
|7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
|Event Type
|Speaker
|Organizer/Author
|Speak Out Now
|Location Details
|
South Berkeley Senior Center
2939 Ellis St.
Berkeley (near Ashby BART)
|
As global warming accelerates, tens of millions of people are displaced all over the world every year. In response, governments have intensified their construction and expansion of border walls along with their criminalization of immigrants. And the U.S. only leads the charge in these dehumanizing policies. Join us to discuss these important issues with Todd Miller, journalist and author of Empire of Borders: The Expansion of the US Border Around the World (2019) and Storming the Wall: Climate Change, Migration, and Homeland Security (2017).
For more event information: http://www.speakoutsocialists.org
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Dec 25th, 2019 7:39 PM
