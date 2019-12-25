As global warming accelerates, tens of millions of people are displaced all over the world every year. In response, governments have intensified their construction and expansion of border walls along with their criminalization of immigrants. And the U.S. only leads the charge in these dehumanizing policies. Join us to discuss these important issues with Todd Miller, journalist and author of Empire of Borders: The Expansion of the US Border Around the World (2019) and Storming the Wall: Climate Change, Migration, and Homeland Security (2017).

