top
East Bay
East Bay
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: East Bay | Environment & Forest Defense | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Immigrant Rights
View other events for the week of 2/ 1/2020
Climate Disruption, Migration, and the Rise of Walls
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday February 01
Time 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorSpeak Out Now
Location Details
South Berkeley Senior Center
2939 Ellis St.
Berkeley (near Ashby BART)
As global warming accelerates, tens of millions of people are displaced all over the world every year. In response, governments have intensified their construction and expansion of border walls along with their criminalization of immigrants. And the U.S. only leads the charge in these dehumanizing policies. Join us to discuss these important issues with Todd Miller, journalist and author of Empire of Borders: The Expansion of the US Border Around the World (2019) and Storming the Wall: Climate Change, Migration, and Homeland Security (2017).
sm_event-image.jpg
original image (1275x825)
For more event information: http://www.speakoutsocialists.org

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Dec 25th, 2019 7:39 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 154.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Government
Health/Housing
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code