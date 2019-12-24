From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Central Valley | Government & Elections
Birds shit on Dyers Campaign Billboards
Former Fresno Police Chiefs Billboards shit on by huge birds.
Fresnos retired rapist, murdering police chief campaign billboards appear to have been shit upon by huge birds.
§Near the Fresno airport.
Blackstone and McKinley.
