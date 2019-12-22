Slingshot is a radical, independent newspaper published in Berkeley since 1988.



The article deadline for issue #131 is at 3 pm Saturday January 4, 2020 and everyone is invited to a first reading of the articles 3-5:30.



Slingshot is accepting articles, photographs, art, letters, review, etc. for issue #131, to be published in late January / early February 2020. Email slingshotcollective at protonmail dot com and send your submission as an attachment please. Or you can drop it by and meet us.



Many radical topics are of interest (economics, environment, identity politics, DIY, anti-represssion, resistance, etc.) — we suggest you write about stuff you’re involved with, know about, or are passionate about. Because we only come out every 3-5 months and it takes a while for an article to go from the author to getting distributed, the best Slingshot articles are analysis, not pure news updates. For more event information: https://slingshotcollective.org/

