SF Solidarity With 2019 French General Strike & Defend Algerian Workers
by Labor Video Project
Sunday Dec 22nd, 2019 10:01 PM
A solidarity action in support of the French general strike and in defense of Algerian workers was held in San Francisco on December 20, 2019 at the French Consulate.
french_gen_strike_banners.jpg
A solidarity action was held in San Francisco on December 20, 2019, in support of the French general strike and also in defense of the Algerian workers and people.

Speakers solidarized with the French workers, students, and retirees and discussed the privatization and attacks on Algerian workers including privatization of their oil and gas industry.

They also reported on the attacks on Peralta Community College, San Francisco City College and UC by union busters and privatizers.

The action was initiated by United Public Workers For Action UPWA.

Additional media:
Solidarity! Algerians In SF Protest Mass Repression/Arrests Of Journalists​ & Political leaders
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZQR6tRrcXJU&t=5s

Macron Go Away! In Paris, Thousands of "Yellow Jackets' Protest Macron's Taxes & Attacks on Workers
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CIqd9A-CeOI&t=2185s

STOP The WARS! Paris Protests Trump & Macron's War Crimes On Armistice Day 2018
https://youtu.be/NnxWWLbktPc

French Labor Musicians Protest Trump
https://youtu.be/lNtkeHyFJd0

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gHe9ZUZZ4dY
§French Unions Marching In Paris
by Labor Video Project Sunday Dec 22nd, 2019 10:01 PM
sm_french_general_strike_unions_dec_6_2019.jpg
original image (1024x682)
French unions have shutdown rail, education, public services and airline services to stop the attacks on working people.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gHe9ZUZZ4dY
§Solidarity With French Workers At SF French Consulate
by Labor Video Project Sunday Dec 22nd, 2019 10:01 PM
french_gen_strike_sf_solidarity.jpg
Speakers at an action to support the French general strike and in defense of Algerian workers and people spoke out.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gHe9ZUZZ4dY
§Algerian Workers Protesting Government & Repression
by Labor Video Project Sunday Dec 22nd, 2019 10:01 PM
sm_algerian_workers._protest.jpg
original image (1440x875)
Millions of workers and people in Algeria have been having mass demonstrations every Friday against the corrupt repressive government. The Algerian rulers have privatized the gas and oil industry and sold it to France.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gHe9ZUZZ4dY
Add Your Comments
