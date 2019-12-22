From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Publish to Newswire Add an Event

SF Solidarity With 2019 French General Strike & Defend Algerian Workers by Labor Video Project

Sunday Dec 22nd, 2019 10:01 PM A solidarity action in support of the French general strike and in defense of Algerian workers was held in San Francisco on December 20, 2019 at the French Consulate.



Speakers solidarized with the French workers, students, and retirees and discussed the privatization and attacks on Algerian workers including privatization of their oil and gas industry.



They also reported on the attacks on Peralta Community College, San Francisco City College and UC by union busters and privatizers.



The action was initiated by United Public Workers For Action UPWA.



Additional media:

Solidarity! Algerians In SF Protest Mass Repression/Arrests Of Journalists​ & Political leaders

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZQR6tRrcXJU&t=5s



Macron Go Away! In Paris, Thousands of "Yellow Jackets' Protest Macron's Taxes & Attacks on Workers

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CIqd9A-CeOI&t=2185s



STOP The WARS! Paris Protests Trump & Macron's War Crimes On Armistice Day 2018

https://youtu.be/NnxWWLbktPc



French Labor Musicians Protest Trump

https://youtu.be/lNtkeHyFJd0



Production of Labor Video Project

http://www.laborvideo.org A solidarity action was held in San Francisco on December 20, 2019, in support of the French general strike and also in defense of the Algerian workers and people.Speakers solidarized with the French workers, students, and retirees and discussed the privatization and attacks on Algerian workers including privatization of their oil and gas industry.They also reported on the attacks on Peralta Community College, San Francisco City College and UC by union busters and privatizers.The action was initiated by United Public Workers For Action UPWA.Additional media:Solidarity! Algerians In SF Protest Mass Repression/Arrests Of Journalists​ & Political leadersMacron Go Away! In Paris, Thousands of "Yellow Jackets' Protest Macron's Taxes & Attacks on WorkersSTOP The WARS! Paris Protests Trump & Macron's War Crimes On Armistice Day 2018French Labor Musicians Protest TrumpProduction of Labor Video Project https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gHe9ZUZZ4dY

French unions have shutdown rail, education, public services and airline services to stop the attacks on working people.

Speakers at an action to support the French general strike and in defense of Algerian workers and people spoke out.

Millions of workers and people in Algeria have been having mass demonstrations every Friday against the corrupt repressive government. The Algerian rulers have privatized the gas and oil industry and sold it to France.