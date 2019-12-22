From the Open-Publishing Calendar
SF Solidarity With 2019 French General Strike & Defend Algerian Workers
A solidarity action in support of the French general strike and in defense of Algerian workers was held in San Francisco on December 20, 2019 at the French Consulate.
A solidarity action was held in San Francisco on December 20, 2019, in support of the French general strike and also in defense of the Algerian workers and people.
Speakers solidarized with the French workers, students, and retirees and discussed the privatization and attacks on Algerian workers including privatization of their oil and gas industry.
They also reported on the attacks on Peralta Community College, San Francisco City College and UC by union busters and privatizers.
The action was initiated by United Public Workers For Action UPWA.
Additional media:
Solidarity! Algerians In SF Protest Mass Repression/Arrests Of Journalists & Political leaders
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZQR6tRrcXJU&t=5s
Macron Go Away! In Paris, Thousands of "Yellow Jackets' Protest Macron's Taxes & Attacks on Workers
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CIqd9A-CeOI&t=2185s
STOP The WARS! Paris Protests Trump & Macron's War Crimes On Armistice Day 2018
https://youtu.be/NnxWWLbktPc
French Labor Musicians Protest Trump
https://youtu.be/lNtkeHyFJd0
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
§French Unions Marching In Paris
French unions have shutdown rail, education, public services and airline services to stop the attacks on working people.
Speakers at an action to support the French general strike and in defense of Algerian workers and people spoke out.
Millions of workers and people in Algeria have been having mass demonstrations every Friday against the corrupt repressive government. The Algerian rulers have privatized the gas and oil industry and sold it to France.
